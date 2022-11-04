Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photo Dressed as ‘The Proud Family’

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their three kids are one big proud family.

While Halloween is over, the “Break My Soul” singer shared a rare photo on her Instagram on Nov. 3 of herself with her husband and three kids — Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi — all dressed up for the holiday.

The family channeled the characters from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”

“Family every single day and night,” Bey captioned the photo, which shows her dressed as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker. The superstar is seen wearing a gray wig, pink glasses with a silver dress and pink sweater. On the opposite side, she also dons an orange ensemble with a lime green blazer and a short brunette wig.

Jay-Z is seen as Oscar Proud, while Blue, 10, is main character Penny Proud with her hair in pigtails. Rumi, 5, is pointing at her father and is dressed as CeCe Proud and her twin brother, Sir, takes on the role of BeBe Proud, wearing an orange shirt and purple shorts.

“The Proud Family” premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001, airing more than 50 episodes, before ending in August 2005. It concluded its run with the television movie “The Proud Family Movie.”

A reboot, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” was released in February of this year and picked up right where the original left off. It also featured a number of guest stars, including an animated cameo by TODAY’s Al Roker.

Beyoncé has a connection to the beloved show. When it first premiered, her former girl group, Destiny’s Child, and sister Solange Knowles sang the show’s theme song, “The Proud Family.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s latest Halloween costumes can be added to a long list of epic looks. She’s previously dressed as Toni Braxton, Barbie and Salt-N-Pepa with Blue and her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

In 2014, she dressed as Janet Jackson, while Blue was Michael Jackson. The following year, the two along with Jay-Z channeled the “Coming to America” cast.

See more celebrity Halloween costumes from this year in the video below.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com