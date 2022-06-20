Beyoncé Sets Midnight Release Of New Single ‘Break My Soul’ – The Hamden Journal

Beyoncé will release her new single “Break My Soul” from the upcoming album Renaissance at midnight ET tonight.

The announcement was made with a simple “BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET” listed in the singer’s social media profiles today.

Last week, the Oscar and Emmy nominee and 28-time Grammy Award winner teased her next solo album, Renaissance, which is due for release on July 29. Fans had been tipped off that something was possibly afoot when the singer deleted the profile pictures and bios from her social media accounts earlier this month.

The album is expected to include 16 tracks, and would serve as a follow up to Beyoncé’s 2016’s Lemonade.