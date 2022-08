EntertainmentGood Housekeeping

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Cryptic IG After Hilary Duff’s Husband Blasts Her on TikTok

‘Full House’ cast member Candace Cameron Bure posted Instagram Stories after Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, called her out on TikTok for using Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born in the U.S.A.”