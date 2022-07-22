Beyoncé releases track list, songwriting credits for ‘Renaissance’ album

The 28-time Grammy Award winner will release her seventh solo album on July 29.

Beyoncé has unveiled the track list for her forthcoming album, “Renaissance.” The superstar singer posted the song titles via Instagram on Wednesday. The songwriting and collaborator credits have been revealed as well.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner released the track list for her new album on her Instagram stories. The song titles revealed themselves in a flickering motion and a timer at the bottom of the screen reveals the days, hours and minutes remaining before the album’s July 29 release date.

The collaborators have also been disclosed as the songwriting credits have become available via Apple Music, according to Variety. Included as songwriters on the album are husband and superstar rapper Jay-Z, Drake, The Neptunes, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, Hit-Boy, No I.D., Tems, Sabrina Claudio, The Internet frontwoman Syd and others.

Beyoncé also revealed the cover art for “Renaissance” via her Instagram page on June 30, explaining her thought process behind its creation and recording. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she wrote. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Album cover for Beyonce’s forthcoming album, “Renaissance.”

“Renaissance” is Beyoncé’s seventh solo release and is the follow-up to 2016’s triple-platinum “Lemonade.” The album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, putting her in company with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney as the only artists with 20 top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles as a solo artist and 10 as a member of a group.

“Renaissance” track list and songwriter credits:

1. I’m That Girl

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Ducan, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III & Andrea Yvette Summers

2. Cozy

Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Curtis Alan Jones

3. Alien Superstar

Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Lev

4. Cuff It

Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert & Allen Henry McGrier

5. Energy

Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad

6. Break My Soul

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott & Freddie Ross

7. Church Girl

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald & William Salter

8. Plastic Off the Sofa

Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett & Nick Green

9. Virgo’s Groove

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews & Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney

10. Move

Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi & Ronald Banful

11. Heated

Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney & Ricky Lawson

12. Thique

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens & Cherdericka Nichols

13. All Up in Your Mind

Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey & Larry Griffin, Jr.

14. America Has a Problem

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers & Tino Santron Mcintosh

15. Pure/Honey

Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew Richard

16. Summer Renaissance

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Peter Bellotte

