Beyoncé & Mary J. Blige Lead Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominations: Full List

The Soul Train Awards are taking over Las Vegas on November 13, and BET announced its list of nominees for the star-studded ceremony. Actor and comedian Deon Cole will host the night dedicated to celebrating the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop music.
“Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said Cole in a press statement. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”
Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead this year’s list of nominees, with an impressive seven nods each. Ari Lennox follows with six, and Lizzo and Chris Brown each have five nominations. Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy all have four nods.
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premiere on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. See the full list of nominations below.
Best New Artist
CKay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy DML
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
Certified Soul Award
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
Mary J. BligeMaxwell
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
SZA
Tems
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
PJ Morton
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money, Tank
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Song of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Church Girl,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“I Hate U,” SZA
“Last, Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Best Dance Performance
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Persuasive,” Doechii
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Video of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Best Collaboration
“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine
