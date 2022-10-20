Beyoncé & Mary J. Blige Lead Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominations: Full List

The Soul Train Awards are taking over Las Vegas on November 13, and BET announced its list of nominees for the star-studded ceremony. Actor and comedian Deon Cole will host the night dedicated to celebrating the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop music.

“Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said Cole in a press statement. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead this year’s list of nominees, with an impressive seven nods each. Ari Lennox follows with six, and Lizzo and Chris Brown each have five nominations. Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy all have four nods.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premiere on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. See the full list of nominations below.

Best New Artist

CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Certified Soul Award

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. BligeMaxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Song of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Church Girl,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Best Dance Performance

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Video of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine

