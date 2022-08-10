Beyoncé Lands First Solo Charts Hit In 14 Years – The Hamden Journal

Beyoncé has hit the pinnacle of the music charts with her single “Break My Soul.” The singer topped the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years. Beyoncé’s lead single from “Renaissance” first hit the charts six weeks ago and it rose to its peak the same week the album made its debut as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list.

It was in 2008 when Beyoncé reigned the Hot 100 by herself with “Single Ladies,” lasting four weeks on top. However, the Grammy award-winning star had been at the helm of the charts with collaborations since then.

Beyoncé took the top position with Ed Sheeran in 2017 with “Perfect” and in 2020 with Meghan Thee Stallion as they collaborated with the “Savage” remix.

To make room for “Break My Soul” on the Hot 100, Beyoncé knocked down Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” to the second spot after being there for two weeks. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was bumped down from second to third place but only after sitting on top for 10 weeks.

“Renaissance” is Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and with its launch, it sent all 16 songs to the Hot 100, according to Billboard.

With “Break My Soul” at the top, “Cuff It” took the 13th spot, while “Alien Superstar” was at No. 19. “Church Girl” was 22nd, “I’m That Girl” was 26th, “Energy,” feat. BEAM was 27th, and “Cozy” was 30th.

The other songs and their positions on the charts were as follow: “Plastic Off the Sofa” (41), “Virgo’s Groove” (43), “Summer Renaissance” (47), “Heated” (51), “Thique” (53), “Move,” feat. Grace Jones & Tems (55), “Pure/Honey” (64), “American Has a Problem” (69), and “All Up in Your Mind” (70).