Beyoncé, Jay-Z Among Guild Of Music Supervisors Award Nominees – Complete List – The Hamden Journal

The Guild of Music Supervisors today unveiled the nominees for its 12th annual award ceremony, celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers, with such notable songwriters and performers as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eddie Vedder, Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, H.E.R. and Demi Lovato making the cut.

Beyoncé was among those recognized for the Oscar-nominated King Richard song “Be Alive,” with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and music supervisor Michelle Silverman noted for the song “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall, and Miranda cited for his Oscar-nominated Encanto song “Dos Oruguitas.” Vedder was nominated alongside Glen Hansard, his performer daughter Olivia and music supervisor Tracy McKnight for the Flag Day tune “My Father’s Daughter,” with Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars among those sharing a nom for the Shang-Chi song “Fire In the Sky.” H.E.R. was nominated for the song “Change,” which she performed for the Netflix series We the People, with Lovato among the songwriter nominees for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist song “Anyone.”

Titles recognized in motion picture categories, in addition to Encanto and The Harder They Fall, included Being the Ricardos, The Tender Bar, tick, tick…BOOM!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Passing, Sylvie’s Love and The Worst Person in the World, with such series as The Crown, Lovecraft Country and The White Lotus factoring in alongside Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on the TV side.

Nominations doled out today also covered areas including documentary, trailers, advertising and video games. Prolific songwriter Diane Warren, who recently received her 13th Oscar nom for the Four Good Days song “Somehow You Do,” will receive the Guild of Music Supervisors’ Icon Award at the ceremony taking place virtually on March 20th, as previously announced, with 45-year music industry veteran claiming the Legacy Award.

The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of preserving and promoting the critical role of the Music Supervisor within all forms of media. More information on its upcoming awards ceremony can be found here.

This year’s full list of nominees can be found below.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Mary Ramos – Being The Ricardos

Tom MacDougall – Encanto

Michelle Silverman – The Harder They Fall

Linda Cohen – The Tender Bar

Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Pierre-Marie Dru – Annette

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Becky Bentham – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

John Houlihan – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Tracy McKnight – Flag Day

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – Blue Bayou

Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – The Hating Game

Alexandra Eckhardt – Passing

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love

Rob Lowry – The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Andrea von Foerster – Happily

Jen Malone – Malcolm & Marie

Matthew Hearon-Smith – Red Rocket

Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – The Worst Person In The World

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

Songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

Performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z

Music Supervisor: Michelle Silverman

“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day

Songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder

Performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder

Music Supervisor: Tracy McKnight

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Fire In The Sky” from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste

Performer: Anderson .Paak

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Be Alive” from King Richard

Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson

Performer: Beyoncé

Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Sarah Bridge – The Crown – Season 4

Kevin Edelman – Cruel Summer – Season 1

Jen Ross – Genius: Aretha – Season 3

Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Iain Cooke – It’s A Sin – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – Dave – Season 2

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 3

Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1

Jen Ross – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2

Jonathan McHugh – Blindspotting – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1

Jason Markey – Fboy Island – Season 1

Jon Ernst – Siesta Key – Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Nicki Richards – American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – The Voyeurs

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “Look At Us”

Songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K. Mohlbane, Faraji Wright

Performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj)

Program: Homeroom

Music Supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Program: Sex Education

Episodes 302 and 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

Title: “Beginning Middle End”

Songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond

Performer: Leah Nobel

Program: To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Music Supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington

Title: “Change”

Songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson

Performer: H.E.R.

Program: We The People

Episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

Title: “Anyone”

Songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman

Performers: Cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Skylar Astin)

Program: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Jonathan Hecht – Dear Rider

Tracy McKnight – Rebel Hearts

Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – Sisters On Track

Gary Welch – The Sparks Brothers

Angela Asistio – Val

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – Amend: The Fight For America

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

James Cartwright – The Lady And The Dale

Jon Ernst – Last Chance U: Basketball

Iain Cooke – 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Will Quiney – CODA

Toddrick Spalding – King Richard

Holly Williamson – The Matrix Resurrections

Natalie Wali – Spencer

Gregory Sweeney – Scenes From A Marriage

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”

Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”

Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”

Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy On iPhone – Tracked”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”

Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life In A Day 2020: Strangers On The Road”

Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years Of Apple Sounds”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042

Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22

Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract

Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors