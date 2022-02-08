Beyoncé earns first Oscar nom for ‘King Richard’ original song ‘Be Alive’

The Will Smith-led film is based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams’ father

Beyoncé has earned her first Oscar nomination with the original song “Be Alive” that she wrote with songwriter Dixson for the King Richard biopic about the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The Will Smith-led film is based on the life of Richard Williams and highlights the drive, determination, and sacrifice of the patriarch who worked diligently to help make his daughters into the tennis phenoms they are now, theGrio previously reported.

The Williams sisters have won numerous Grand Slams and Olympic medals. The roles of the tennis superstars are portrayed in the biopic by actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton.

“Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods,” reads King Richard‘s promotional material, “Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.”

Bey’s song “features inspirational lyrics that recount the journey the Williams sisters have taken to the top of the tennis world,” New York Times’ Sarah Bahr writes. The track plays during the film’s end credits.

Smith told Entertainment Weekly that the 28-time Grammy winner was inspired to be a part of King Richard after she screened the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” he said. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the 94th Annual Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday. In addition to Beyoncé’s Oscar nod, King Richard was nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing. Smith and co-star Aunjanue Ellis are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Singer-songwriter Dixson was also nominated alongside Queen Bey for “Be Alive.” The other nominees for Best Original Song include Encanto’s “Dos Orguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” in Belfast, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell for the No Time to Die theme song, and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” in Four Good Days.

The 94th Academy Awards are slated to go down on March 27. The host for the awards ceremony has not yet been announced.

In September, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter made history by becoming the youngest person to ever win an MTV Video Music Award, theGrio reported.

Blue Ivy was honored at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for her contribution to her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid and SAINt JHN.

Blue Ivy is credited on the song for the 2019 album titled The Lion King: The Gift, which was later added to Beyoncé’s 2020 film Black Is King. She lent her vocals to the song’s intro, as well as the ending, where she can be heard singing the “Brown Skin Girl” lyrics acapella. The young artist took home the award for Best Cinematography.

Fellow artists nominated in the same category included Lady Gaga (“911”), Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”), Billie Eilish (“Therefore I Am”), Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper (“Holy”), and Lorde (“Solar Power”).

This article contains additional reporting by theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus and Marconja Zor.

