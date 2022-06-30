Beyoncé Channeled Lady Godiva for Her Latest Album Cover

Beyonce BET Awards 2020

Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

The last time Beyoncé released a solo album, it was Lemonade, back in 2016. While the album and its accompanying visuals manged to become a cultural phenomenon, it looks like Queen B’s next drop is set to offer up a brand-new blueprint. Today, Beyoncé released the cover of the upcoming Renassance, out July 29, and it looks like she’s channeling the titular era’s depictions of Lady Godiva. Beyoncé sits on top of a clear horse wearing a spiky metal bikini. Her signature long, blonde hair is tossed over one shoulder and she’s just about naked, just like the ancient myth of Lady Godiva riding a horse completely nude.

Beyoncé captioned the image with a sweet message that shared her creative process with fans, who are undoubtedly feral with the new photo and in anticipation of the upcoming release.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” she wrote beside the photo. “It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Leading up to today’s photo, Beyoncé posed for British Vogue, where she also sat atop a horse and wore an elaborate headdress. Other photos from the shoot included an ornate gold gown with huge sequins and an architectural swooping hood and puff sleeves as well as a Barbie-pink latex coat with exaggerated shoulders and a pair of sculptural red sunglasses.

Post-Lemonade, Beyoncé released Black Is King, a visual album which accompanied her work for Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King. That album earned her a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”