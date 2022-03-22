Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire to perform nominated songs at Oscars; Van Morrison will not

Beyoncé is taking the Oscars stage.

Queen Bey will join Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra in performing their Oscar-nominated songs at Sunday’s Academy Awards (ABC, 8 EDT/5 PDT), show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Tuesday in a statement.

Beyoncé will perform “Be Alive,” the theme song she wrote (with songwriter Dixson) and sings in “King Richard,” a biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’ dad Richard. Yatra will sing “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s “Encanto,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Eilish and Finneas will perform the James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” which the sister-and-brother team wrote and performed. McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do,” the song written by Diane Warren for “Four Good Days.”

The fifth Oscar-nominated song, Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” will be not be performed on the broadcast. The academy statement said that Van Morrison “was invited” to perform his nominated song “but will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule.”

Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Tiffany Haddish to present awards

Lady Gaga, who missed out on a best actress Oscar nomination for her “House of Gucci” role, will be on the Academy Awards stage after all, as a presenter. So will Anthony Hopkins, after missing last year’s Oscars show, when he upset the late Chadwick Boseman for best actor. And so will comedians Tiffany Haddish and Bill Murray.

Haddish, Murray, “Encanto” star Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Elliot Page, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, surfer Kelly Slater and snowboarder Shaun White are among the latest high-profile group of presenters for the 94th Oscars.

Gaga will be joined by fellow A-listers including Hopkins, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shawn Mendes, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Kevin Costner, new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and former Oscar host Chris Rock.

An emotional Lady Gaga clutches her Oscar for best original song (for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”) backstage in 2019.

In addition, newcomer Halle Bailey (who stars in Disney’s upcoming live-action “The Little Mermaid”), “Minari” Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn and Ruth E. Carter (“Black Panther”), the first Black person to win an Oscar for costume design, also were previously announced by the academy as presenters.

More talent will be announced in the coming days. weeks for the Sunday’s March 27 show (ABC, 8 p.m. EDT/5 PDT).

Oscar night will be a busy night for Gaga, who will also co-host the annual Elton John Oscar viewing party, along with Billy Porter and Eric McCormack.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the stars of the 2019 Oscars when they performed “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” for which Gaga won best song.

She was a high profile front-runner for a best actress nomination for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci” right up until Oscar nominations morning.

Contributing: Brian Truitt

