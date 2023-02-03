Beyoncé Adds 7 Dates To Renaissance World Tour 2023 – Complete Itinerary – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with info on added shows: Beyoncé has added seven dates to the North American leg of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, including new stops in L.A. and the New York area. The other new dates are in Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Houston. They’ve been added where indicated into the full list of dates below.

An official statement indicated that “Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers.” Thus, the added dates.

But there was also the warning, possibly in response to Taylor Swift fans’ very public dissatisfaction with Ticketmaster’s handling of her on-sale dates: “Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

Indeed, verified fan presale registration has already closed for these new dates, but is still available for others.

To help as many concertgoers get tickets as possible, the tour has announced its first extension, adding second shows in 7 cities — and Verified Fan Registration for Group A now closes tomorrow, Fri, Feb 3rd at 12pm ET. To register, head to: https://t.co/H3VnWRZVME pic.twitter.com/yEvGZ0onX4 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) February 3, 2023

PREVIOUSLY on February 1: Beyoncé has announced a world tour to support her Renaissance album, with dates across Europe beginning in May and moving to the U.S. in July.

Although the singer made the announcement in an Instagram post today with little detail about the tour, a link to the tour’s website reveals a lengthy itinerary. Among the stops: Two London shows, one NYC area show and one L.A. area show.

See complete roster below. For ticket information, go here.

Beyoncé is nominated for nine 2023 Grammys, and if she wins four this Sunday she’ll break the record as most awarded artist in Grammys history. Her last solo tour was the Formation tour in 2016.

Here are the Renaissance World Tour dates:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (ADDED SHOW)

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium (ADDED SHOW)

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (ADDED SHOW)

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 06, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field (ADDED SHOW)

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ADDED SHOW)

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium (ADDED SHOW)

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium (ADDED SHOW)

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome