Beyoncé Adds 7 Dates To Renaissance World Tour 2023 – Complete Itinerary – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with info on added shows: Beyoncé has added seven dates to the North American leg of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, including new stops in L.A. and the New York area. The other new dates are in Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Houston. They’ve been added where indicated into the full list of dates below.
An official statement indicated that “Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers.” Thus, the added dates.
But there was also the warning, possibly in response to Taylor Swift fans’ very public dissatisfaction with Ticketmaster’s handling of her on-sale dates: “Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”
Indeed, verified fan presale registration has already closed for these new dates, but is still available for others.
PREVIOUSLY on February 1: Beyoncé has announced a world tour to support her Renaissance album, with dates across Europe beginning in May and moving to the U.S. in July.
Although the singer made the announcement in an Instagram post today with little detail about the tour, a link to the tour’s website reveals a lengthy itinerary. Among the stops: Two London shows, one NYC area show and one L.A. area show.
See complete roster below. For ticket information, go here.
Beyoncé is nominated for nine 2023 Grammys, and if she wins four this Sunday she’ll break the record as most awarded artist in Grammys history. Her last solo tour was the Formation tour in 2016.
Here are the Renaissance World Tour dates:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (ADDED SHOW)
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium (ADDED SHOW)
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (ADDED SHOW)
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 06, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field (ADDED SHOW)
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ADDED SHOW)
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium (ADDED SHOW)
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium (ADDED SHOW)
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome