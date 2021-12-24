Beverly Johnson’s 25+ Year Restraining Order Against Chris Noth Resurfaces Amidst New Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth, aka Mr. Big from the series “Sex in the City,” has been accused of sexual assault and/or harassment by three women.

Two of the women are Jane Doe’s that told their stories to an entertainment magazine, and one is a former girlfriend who alleged he threatened her and her property when they dated.

Model Beverly Johnson and Christopher Noth attending ‘Guggenheim in Gold Honoring Mathilde Krim’ on April 29, 1993 at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news last week that two women have emerged after the announcement of the hit HBO series’ reboot to name Noth as an abuser. However, long before their claims, supermodel Beverly Johnson filed legal documents alleging bad behavior by the former “Law & Order” actor.

In 1995, she filed for a restraining order against her one-time beau.

In the wake of last week’s allegations of sexual assault against Noth, an Instagram user posted a clipping of a mid-1990s-era article by The National Enquirer detailing anonymous sources’ claims that Johnson accused Noth of being violently abusive, claims the Enquirer reported then that she repeated in court filings.

As outlined last week by the Daily Mail reporting on the reposted article, court documents reveal that over 25 years ago, Johnson accused Noth of “beating her,” “making death threats” against her, and “threatening to disfigure her” when they were dating.

The Enquirer story was written with the headline, “Shocking court papers claim … TOP MODEL BATTERED BY ‘LAW & ORDER’ STAR.” A shot of a clipping of the article was resurfaced by Instagram user Diet Prada, and in it the tabloid wrote that Noth allegedly was incredibly “jealous” of Johnson and would call her up to 25 times a day in an effort to reach her. In addition to threatening to cause her bodily harm, he also threatened to “slaughter” her dog, Flame.

The article in the Enquirer quotes the Buffalo native as saying to an unnamed friend, “I just kept crying and saying, ‘why are you doing this?’” The publication also alleges that she said, “I’ve never been so frightened in my life. I just can’t believe that someone who had once been so tender and sweet could turn into this raging wild man.”

Noth has denied these claims and the recent claims published in The Hollywood Reporter.

But fans and supporters of the model are taking Johnson’s side, remembering that she also tried to warn people about the powerful comedian Bill Cosby.

One Twitter user posted, “The fact that Beverly Johnson told people about Bill Cosby AND Chris Noth but no one listened? The disrespect.”

Another listed the reasons why her claims were not taken seriously, “Beverly Johnson told us all about him back in 1995. Her allegations never got traction because a. The 90s, b. He was ‘Mike Logan’ on the OG Law & Order, and c. Beverly is a Black woman.”

Author and political analyst Crystal Marie Fleming was shocked at the revelation, stating, “I can’t believe only 2 weeks ago I cried real tears over Mr. Big dying in the shower. Or that I watched all those seasons of Sex and the City without ever knowing what happened to Beverly Johnson. She went public with her story and this man’s career continued to rise for decades.”

By this week, Page Six reported it obtained court documents from Johnson’s 1995 restraining order documented the abuse she claimed she received during the relationship. The outlet reported the restraining order filed on Aug. 1, 1995, in Los Angeles Superior Court has her saying, “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention.”

She also asked the judge to order Noth not to make “calls to others with threats against me. Restraining from slandering my character + good name.”

A little over two months later on Oct. 3, the judge ordered a mutual restraining order to be upheld by both parties, a modification from her original request, “Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity.”

Johnson and Noth agreed to not “contact, molest, attack, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, telephone or disturb the peace of the other.”

The order required that neither says anything derogatory about each other and that they stay at least 500 yards away from each other’s work, residence, and family members.

Page Six confirms that though California typically closes restraining orders after three to five years, this particular case was not closed until May 26, 2017.

The firestorm around Noth started last week when The Hollywood Reporter reported that two women, one 40 and the other 31, have alleged — separately — they were sexually assaulted by Noth. Neither pursued criminal charges.

The 40-year-old said she met the actor in 2004 when she was 22 years old. She said that he would come to her job and flirt with her. He also, according to the woman, made known to others in the office his intentions of wooing the young lady. THR reports that she says he raped her in his West Hollywood apartment. According, to the woman, identified only by the pseudonym “Zoe” in the THR article, she went Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she reported she been assaulted to two police officers, but she did not identify an assailant to them. She did tell her then-boss and her mother, who took the secret to her grave.

The 31-year-old told THR that she met Noth in the VIP section of the New York nightclub No. 8 in 2015 when she was 25. Identified as “Lily” — also a pseudonym — she stated that he asked her out on a date and the two went to a nice restaurant to eat. She said that she drank too much and eventually found her way to his Greenwich Village apartment, despite him being married. She described the exchange after she brought up his wife and children.

“He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real.” And then added. “He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

Afterward, she said “I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

She told her friend on a car ride home from Roth’s place that she felt he had “pretty forcibly” had intercourse with her.

THR published a text message thread between the two about the evening’s encounter.

Noth messaged the young woman, “By the way, I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn’t quite sure how you felt.”

The then 25-year-old replied, “Hmm…I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used… Perhaps this is better as a phone conversation but I can’t talk at the moment.”

The two never met again, she stated, though they did continue to text for a while.

“If you do want to have a drink later it doesn’t have to be at my place…although I have the best whiskey,” he wrote in one exchange. “Come have a drink with me before I leave [town]. Oh mysterious one… where did you go.”

Beverly Johnson and Chris Noth dated for five years between 1990 and 1995.

