‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Crimson Tide’ Producer Was 86 – The Hamden Journal

Mike Moder, the Emmy-nominated producer whose credits included Beverly Hills Cop and Crimson Tide, died August 15. He was 86.

The son of director Dick Moder, he was born on April 25, 1936, in North Hollywood. He attended Notre Dame High and graduated from Loyola University before starting his career in the film industry in 1960. Moder’s credits include working as a first AD on Jeremiah Johnson, Little Big Man and Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke, before he produced those big studio films among many other features and TV.

He shared an Emmy noms as a producer of the 1997 telepic Cinderella, starring Whitney Houston.

He and his wife Patti married in 1958 and went on to raise Debbi, Jane, John, Jyl and Danny. Moder was the proud grandfather of nine, and had two great grandchildren.

After Patti passed away in 2001, he married Marisa Megurian in 2003. They were living in Nipomo, CA at the time of his death. Moder will be remembered not only for his towering presence and understated humor but also for his wealth of stories from a full life well lived.