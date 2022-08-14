‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer & Producer Was 66 – The Hamden Journal

Jessica Klein, a writer and producer on Beverly Hills, 90210 for seven seasons, has died. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed on a Facebook post that the death of her mother was on July 13.

“My mom passed at 8:21am this morning. It was peaceful. We were together. Will share funeral and shiva information when I know. It will all be here in LA,” Rose shared.

Klein died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in November of the year before. The television producer and writer had been updating her friends and family about her health via a Facebook group, Rose said in a post shared on July 4.

It was in 1991 when Klein joined Beverly Hills, 90210 where she held credits as writer, story editor, and producer in 46 episodes of the Fox primetime soap. Klein worked alongside her husband Steve Wasserman who died in July 1998.

Klein also had writing credits on Capitol, Mancuso, FBI, Northern Exposure, Gabriel’s Fire, and As The World Turns. Her last credit as a writer was in 2013 for the daytime soap One Life To Live where she participated in 39 episodes.

As a producer, Klein received a supervising producer credit for 20 episodes on The Other Kingdom in 2016 and a consulting producer credit for 22 episodes on Make It Pop between 2015 and 2016.

Back in 2019, The Hamden Journal reported that Klein had been hired by the studio Brat as VP of Programming and aimed to attract Generation Z.

News of Klein comes as two other deaths were confirmed, One Life To Live actor Robyn Griggs and Denise Dowse, who had a recurring role as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on Beverly Hills, 90210.