Betty White’s assistant shares final photo of her: ‘She was radiant’

Betty White’s assistant shared a final photo of the star on what would have been her 100th birthday.

While the iconic actress died just shy of her milestone birthday, she definitely wasn’t forgotten on Monday. Google created a special Golden Girls-themed search tribute for the day, fans donated to animal shelters in her honor in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and her assistant Kiersten Mikelas thanked everyone by sharing a last photo of White.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty,” Mikelas wrote. “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her.”

Mikelas continued, “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

The Proposal star was all made up in the photo and wore a vibrant green outfit as she sat in a chair.

The actress died on Dec. 31 a the age of 99. It was revealed last week that White suffered a stroke six days prior to her death. A spokesperson for the legendary star previously dismissed reports White’s death was from COVID-19 booster complications — an internet hoax created by anti-vaxxers.

White appeared on the cover of People magazine just before she died and said in the interview, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

She credited her optimism for her long life, saying, “I always find the positive.”

Fans honored White on her birthday by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Donations were made to animal shelters in the star’s name because she was known for her animal rights activism.