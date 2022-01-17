Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark Birthday – The Hamden Journal

On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges.

The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted.

In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause.

“In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating to Broadway Barks. Funds raised will be distributed amongst our network of 40+ animal shelters and rescue groups. RIP Dear Sweet Betty! Woof Woof.”

On the big screen, White is being celebrated tonight with the one-night theatrical release by Fathom Events of the documentary Betty White: A Celebration. Check out Fathom’s website for screening locations and times.

On Twitter, networks, programs and various organizations – including the ASPCA, the Library of Congress, Jeopardy! and The Bold and The Beautiful – are remembering White with clips and photos from appearances and performances. “Betty White left her stamp on Bikini Bottom,” writes SpongeBob SquarePants, sharing a photo of the White-voiced character Beatrice.

White died at age 99 on Dec. 31 of a stroke she suffered six days prior.

Take a look at a sampling of the online tributes below…

Betty White left her stamp on Bikini Bottom pic.twitter.com/b6Tq5QjC1S — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) January 17, 2022

Betty White would have turned 100 today. We combed the archives and found a treasure hidden within our collections: Pictures of a stunning Betty from a 1954 photoshoot by Look photographer Maurice Terrell. We hope you enjoy this collage as much as we do. Happy birthday, Betty. pic.twitter.com/tEeJtZTWn0 — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) January 17, 2022

Remembering Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. 💙 #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite https://t.co/jokHCN5ooE pic.twitter.com/BxLlM8CKls — IMDb (@IMDb) January 17, 2022

Betty White always made us laugh, especially right here on set! Happy 100th birthday, Betty. You are deeply missed. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend (“The Golden Girls” was produced by Witt Thomas Harris Productions in association with Touchstone Television (ABC/Disney)) pic.twitter.com/4BQhNvxyN8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 17, 2022

Many are missed, but very few are never forgotten. We will never forget you, Betty White. Thank you for always being YOU. pic.twitter.com/Cb5SBPqJHt — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 17, 2022

Remembering Betty White on what would’ve been her 100th birthday https://t.co/mvsVZsNNbY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 17, 2022

100 years ago today, #BettyWhite was born. While she’s sadly no longer with us, we’ll always be thankful for the incredible performances she blessed CBS with over her impressive career. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/H5wDBbGLnR — CBS (@CBS) January 17, 2022

On what would have been her 100th birthday, here is a heartfelt look back at Betty White’s joyful presence and remarkable talent as Ann Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ZNh7NV9arO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2022

Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way. Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured! pic.twitter.com/0Q31oH72A4 — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 16, 2022

In honor of Betty White’s birthday today, we are naming our little blue penguin chick Rose! We think Betty would approve! pic.twitter.com/OMXkKvaaB4 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 17, 2022

Today, on what would’ve been her 100th birthday, we honor the incredible life & legacy of Betty White. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mqq4yqpNYN — MTV (@MTV) January 17, 2022

In honor of @BettyMWhite‘s birthday and her love for animals, we encourage you to take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating to your local shelter or rescue. To find your local shelter, visit https://t.co/tlNwRJnB8g pic.twitter.com/zWqrGx9x8c — ASPCA (@ASPCA) January 17, 2022