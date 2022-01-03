Betty White, 99, died of ‘natural causes’

Betty White, pictured in 2015, died Dec. 31. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

No matter what you’ve read on the internet, Betty White did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot just three days before her death.

Her agent and friend Jeff Witjas told People that claims the TV legend was negatively affected by a shot on Dec. 28 were untrue. He noted that White also didn’t say something that has been attributed to her: “Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.”

White died Dec. 31 at 99, but it had nothing to do with the coronavirus vaccine.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas said. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

Witjas did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Surely, fans of White had to have known that the quote, at least, did not sound like the Golden Girls actress. She was known for regularly insisting that eating hot dogs — she preferred them with vodka — was the secret to living a long life, so much so that the famous Los Angeles hot dog stand Pink’s is selling a special hot dog in honor of White this week. Proceeds from the sale of the Betty White Naked Hot Dog will go to the Los Angeles Zoo, a cause that White supported. “Betty White, We Will Love You Forever!!!” a banner on the eatery read.

Sandra Bullock, who co-starred alongside White in 2009 movie The Proposal, even referenced the item in her statement on losing White.

Sandra Bullock presents Betty White with the Life Achievement Award at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 23, 2010. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight — on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad,” Bullock said. “I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

Bullock was one of many, including President Joe Biden, who paid tribute to White in the wake of her death.