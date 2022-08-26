Betty Gilpin On ‘Three Women’ & Her New Book – The Hamden Journal

Betty Gilpin has been busy.

She’s already shot the hotly-anticipated Showtime series Three Women adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s number one New York Times bestselling book, she’s currently in production on Mrs. Davis, Peacock’s new drama series in which she plays a nun fighting against artificial intelligence, and she’s written her first book—a set of personal essays entitled All the Women in My Brain and Other Concerns.

In our 20 Questions on The Hamden Journal podcast, Gilpin reveals why she needed to write a book addressing the truth of “the human engine of need and shame” we all secretly experience, why making Three Women changed her life, how she ended up playing a cyber-fighting nun with Margo Martindale as her Mother Superior in Mrs. Davis, and why our TV and film landscape has evolved into what she calls the the “cool olympics” or “Ocean’s Eleven-y” acting.

Gilpin also gets into childhood movie memories, being abandoned in a body bag on the Law & Order set, the job she’d be doing if acting hadn’t worked out and the three actresses who’d play her in her biopic.

All the Women in My Brain and Other Concerns is available September 6th.

