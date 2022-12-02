Bettors expect TCU and USC to secure their spots in the College Football Playoff

It’s conference championship weekend across college football. The regular season is in the books and by the end of the weekend, we’ll know which teams are in the College Football Playoff as well as which bowls teams are going to participate in. The outcomes this weekend will have an impact on all of that. Of course, winning your conference is plenty of motivation to begin with.

Not all conference championships games are created equal. Some have serious impacts on the national stage. Some spreads are under a field goal, while other spreads are three scores. Some totals are near 70 while other totals are in the 40s. With all of that being said, it should be good football and of course, any football is good football to bet on. How are bettors betting the games this weekend?

Bettors expect USC to avenge Utah loss

USC enters the Pac-12 championship with an 11-1 overall record. They’re currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. If they win on Friday night, they’ll all but secure a spot in the playoffs. Caleb Williams would also secure the Heisman Trophy.

The only thing standing in USC’s way is Utah. The Utes enter with a 9-3 record and as defending Pac-12 champions. Oh yeah, they’re also the only team to beat USC this season as they secured a 43-42 victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium back in mid-October.

The rematch takes place on Friday night, and USC is a slight 2.5-point favorite. The game will take place at a neutral field in Las Vegas, Nevada. The total is set at 67.5 points, which is high, but not surprising when you remember the teams combined for 85 points less than two months ago.

Bettors like USC to avenge their lone loss and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. As of Friday morning at BetMGM, 84% of bets and 91% of the money is backing USC to cover the short spread as a favorite. Bettors are also expecting points as 82% of the money is on the game to go over 67.5 points.

Story continues

The stakes couldn’t be higher for USC. A loss makes it much more likely a team like Ohio State jumps them in the final rankings. A two-loss team has never gotten into the College Football Playoff. If Williams struggles mightily, he might also cost himself the Heisman. With all of that being said, bettors are expecting Williams and USC to rise to the moment.

Bettors like Caleb Williams and USC to clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can TCU cap perfect season with Big 12 championship?

TCU enters conference championship weekend with a perfect 12-0 record. They are ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings. On Saturday, they’ll be playing for a perfect 13-0 record, a Big 12 Championship and a berth in the playoffs.

Can TCU get in with a loss? While it might lean towards “yes”, that’s a question that nobody knows the certain answer to at this point. TCU would rather not find out. However, they’re just 2-point favorites over Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

This is the game that has received the most bets of any conference championship game at BetMGM. And unsurprisingly, TCU is the most popular bet of the weekend in terms of both number of bets and amount of money wagered. The Horned Frogs are 9-2-1 against the spread this season, the third best mark in the country during the regular season. Not only are they winning on the field, but they’ve been cashing for their bettors.

These two teams met in Fort Worth back in October. Kansas State opened up a 28-10 lead late in the first half, but TCU came all the way back to win 38-28. In that game, Adrian Martinez was injured on the second drive for Kansas State and Will Howard had to come in at quarterback. The Wildcats’ offense fizzled in the second half. This time around, Howard has the week to prepare for TCU and has more reps under his belt. Will that make a difference?

TCU wants to put a cap on their season with a 13-0 record and conference championship. They also don’t want to leave anything up to chance and have the committee decide their fate when it comes to the postseason. Bettors are expecting the Horned Frogs to take care of their own business on Saturday.

Other popular bets

How are bettors betting the other eight conference championship games?