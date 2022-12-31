Betting the Packers vs. Vikings? Here are the odds, point total and money line for the Week 17 NFL game at Lambeau Field.

The Minnesota Vikings easily defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 in a game that set the stage for the 2022 season for both teams. They cruised to the NFC North crown. And at 12-3, they’re still fighting for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoff race.

Meanwhile, the Packers, at 7-8, have won three straight games, are fighting for their playoff lives and return to Lambeau Field riding high after a Christmas Day road victory over the Dolphins.

Given all that, who is favored in the battle of the NFC North’s last two champions in the penultimate game of the season?

The Green Bay Packers.

Here are the odds for the Packers-Vikings NFC North showdown and other info ahead of the game (all odds are according to Tipico Sports).

Who is favored in the Packers vs. Vikings game? What is the point spread?

The Packers are favored by 3 points. The Packers have a 7-8 record against the spread this season, according to StatMuse. The Vikings are 6-8-1 against the spread.

What is the over/under point total for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

The total is 48.

Through 15 games, the Vikings have the seventh-ranked offense in the NFL at 25.2 points per game. The Packers are tied for 18th at 20.9, though they’re averaging just under 28 points per game over their last four games.

What is the money line for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

The Packers come in at -180, meaning you have to bet $180 to win $100. The Vikings’ money line is +150, meaning a $100 bet nets you $150.

What time do the Packers play the Vikings on Sunday? And what is the TV channel for the game?

The game is in the featured timeslot on CBS at 3:25 p.m.

Who are the announcers for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are in the booth with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline.

What is the temperature expected to be in Green Bay for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s on Sunday with a high of 39. Light snow is expected Saturday night and ending as freezing drizzle early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Any accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. Lows on Sunday are forecast to be in the upper teens.

