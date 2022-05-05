‘Better Call Saul’ Catch-Up Viewing Before Season 6 Propels Show To No. 2 On Nielsen Streaming Chart Behind Repeat Champ ‘Bridgerton’

Paced by the April premiere of Better Call Saul‘s new season on AMC, catch-up viewing of the show’s first five seasons propelled the show to No. 2 on Nielsen’s streaming chart for April 4 to 10.

The Breaking Bad spinoff’s 50 episodes on Netflix generated 915 million minutes of streaming — not nearly the 1.6 billion of reigning No. 1 Bridgerton but impressive for a cable original.

Even though it now has its own portfolio of niche streaming services, AMC has had a long history of using Netflix as a potent driver of interest in its shows. Signature series like Mad Men and Breaking Bad saw stair-step growth from season to season in the 2010s thanks to licensing deals with Netflix. In season, Saul streams on emerging in-house outlet AMC+, but the April 4 drop of Season 5 on Netflix appears to have helped the premiere episode become the top-rated cable drama broadcast of 2022 with 1.4 million live/same-day viewers.

The audience for Saul was 59% male, Nielsen noted, a stark contrast with Bridgerton, which was 75% female and between the ages of 18 and 64. The Shonda Rhimes royal drama fell 49% from the previous week, but its second season is already Netflix’s most-viewed English language series of all time on a global basis.

Nielsen’s weekly chart reflects only U.S. viewing via a TV screen (meaning mobile is not counted) of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Netflix dominated the week, with the other original in the Top 10 being dating series The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On.

Moon Knight, the latest Marvel skein to light up on Disney+, added its second episode and saw viewership climb 45% to 608 million minutes, good for eighth place.

Encanto and Turning Red, both on Disney+, continued their long stints in the top 10 and finishing No. 6 and 7 for the week, respectively.

Among mainstay acquired titles for Netflix like Cocomelon, NCIS and Criminal Minds, a newer one in the No. 4 spot for the week was Heartland. The Canadian series, which has been on the air since 2007, is carried in the U.S. in addition to Netflix by BYUtv and the free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

Below is the full weekly Top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Bridgerton – 16 episodes, 1.6B minutes of streaming

Better Call Saul – 50 eps., 915M min.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On – 8 eps., 838M min.

Heartland – 225 eps., 793M min.

Cocomelon – 18 eps., 771M min.

NCIS – 355 eps., 674M min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 611M min.

Moon Knight (Disney+) 2 eps., 608M min.

Turning Red (Disney+) – film, 564M min.

Criminal Minds – 321 eps., 538M min.