Bette Midler slammed for calling West Virginia ‘poor, illiterate and strung out’

Bette Midler has been forced to apologize after sparking mass outrage for branding the entire state of West Virginia as “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

The 76-year-old diva used the less than divine choice of words for the Mountain State in a Twitter strop at rebel Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin torpedoing President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending plans.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out,” the “Beaches” legend tweeted Monday.

“He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out,” she wrote.

She was quickly ripped by followers and accused of being an out-of-touch elite.

“This is exactly what they think of good hardworking Americans that live outside of their elite bulls–t NY/LA bubbles,” Donald Trump Jr. said late Monday as he shared Midler’s attack.

Bette Midler’s comments come after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voted against Biden’s Build Back Better Plan on December 19, 2021. SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

“They hate that a Democrat would actually represent his constituents rather than follow blindly the insane and radical plans of lunatic DC Dems!”

Others shared similar outrage, with another online user saying that Midler’s tweet “is just a simple reminder of how the ‘elite’ feel about normal Americans.”

“She isn’t the only one but rather a representative of many. Remember this when you think about voting blue next time around.”

Sen Joe Manchin leaves the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol building on December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Another commentator told the actress to “just stop.”

“When was the last time that you were here? How many people have you met from WV? Enough with the stereotypes,” Debbie B said.

Stephanie Hardy replied with a “WTF,” telling the star, “You’ve lost a fan.”

Sen. Joe Manchin said that the reason he voted against the bill was due to him being at “his wits end.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After the furious backlash, Midler later tweeted an apology “to the good people of WVA” for her “outburst.”

“I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise,” the star tweeted, asking if he was “really the best WV has to offer its own citizens” and suggesting he put his own interests ahead of his state’s citizens.

Several people slammed the star’s tweet saying that it played into stereotypes. Twitter

Many of her followers said the apology came “too late,” suggesting she had expressed her true feelings and “said the quiet part out loud.”

“Apology not accepted. At all! That is obviously what you think of us, if it weren’t then you would have never thought to say it in the first place,” Jesseca Martin wrote.

“Sooo, when you get really upset your true inner voice comes out? Got it!” someone else asked the star. “This is who you are and what you think.”

Bette Midler later apologized for her outburst, but many did not accept her apology calling her an “out of touch elite.” Twitter

Another commentator accused the star of “just backpedaling because her manager and/or agent told her to.”

It is far from the first time the outspoken screen legend has come under fire for her political tirades.

She has previously accused of racism while dismissing black Trump supporters, and poked fun at then-first lady Melania Trump’s accent, calling her an “illegal alien” and even “FLOTITS.”

She even shared a fake quote attributed to President Trump, who dismissed the actress as a “washed up psycho.”