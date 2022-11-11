BetSaracen lines, odds, staff picks

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week’s Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the LSU Tigers at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Spread:

Arkansas: +4.5 (-115) LSU: -4.5 (-105)

Totals

Total Points: Over 61.5 (-115) Under 61.5 (-105) Arkansas Team Total: Over 27.5 (-125) Under 27.5 (-110) LSU Team Total Over 33.5 (-125) Under 33.5 (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT’S PICKS (1-3 LW | 5-9 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

LSU team total OVER 33.5 (-125)

The Tigers are playing their best football of the season on offense as of late. They’ve averaged just under 41 points per game over the past three outings. Quarterback Jayden Daniels should have a field day against the nation’s third worst passing defense.

LSU -6.5 (+105)

Take the extra two points and trust that LSU won’t have a letdown game against the Hogs. Though this game is always interesting, the Tigers have all the momentum, while the Razorbacks still might not know who is going to start at quarterback.