Beto O’Rourke Confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott At News Conference – The Hamden Journal

Beto O’Rourke interrupted a news conference given by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to protest inaction to mass shooting incidents, accusing state leaders of “doing nothing” to address gun violence.

O’Rourke, who is trying to unseat Abbott in November’s election, initially was identified as a “protester” on CNN’s cable news chyron’s before it became apparent who he was.

“This was totally predictable,” O’Rourke said, at times pointing his finger at the governor as one man nearby shouted at him, “Sir, you are out of line. Please leave this auditorium.”

O’Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium by authorities, as photographers followed him.