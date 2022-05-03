Beta Film Launches Scripted TV And Film Arm In Spain – The Hamden Journal

Munich-based production and distribution house Beta Film has created a Spanish scripted division, with former Atresmedia exec Mercedes Gamero and Warner Bros. Pictures International España’s Pablo Nogueroles tapped to lead it.

Beta Fiction Spain will produce TV series and feature films, offer production services and act as a theatrical distributor in Spain.

The launch pushes Beta further into Iberia following the launch of Javier Pérez de Silva’s formats-focused Beta Entertainment Spain. The company has been a consistent investor in Spanish content over the years, selling several high-profile dramas such as Gran Hotel — often dubbed the Spanish Downton Abbey — and tying with likes of Atresmedia and Movistar+.

Gamero worked in acquisitions at Spanish broadcaster Atresmedia for 18 years, and worked as a producer on Academy Award-nominee Klaus and Goya Award Best Picture winners Futbolin and Marshland.

Nogueroles has been with Warner Bros. International Pictures International (now part of Warner Bros. Discovery) since 2006, rising to Senior Vice President in 2017. His duties included day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing, dubbing, tech ops and local production.

The pair will run Beta Fiction Spain along with Christian Gockel, who oversees all Beta’s activities in the country.

“Having the chance to establish an independent production and distribution powerhouse is a unique opportunity in this current environment,” said Gamero, while Nogueroles added: “The Spanish market is undergoing tremendous changes just like the rest of the world. We feel we have an opportunity to be a first-in-class independent European distributor and producer of theatrical films as well as a co-producer for local movies and TV shows.”

Gockel said: “Starting over a decade ago, Beta was the first to bring Spanish TV programs to the world. Atresmedia has been Beta’s partner in Spain almost from the get-go. And so was Mercedes, one of the most distinguished and experienced Spanish media executives with an amazing track record. We’re extremely thankful for the path we’ve gone together, but even happier about our new tandem, Mercedes and Pablo, also partners of many years. They are the perfect match for Beta Spain – Beta’s next step to create national and international successful content together with the best Hispanic creative talent.”