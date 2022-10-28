BET Taps Simone Oliver As Senior Vice President Of Digital Content – The Hamden Journal

BET said Friday that Simone Oliver has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Digital Content, and Jason Odom has joined Senior Vice President of Digital Operations. Both will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kimberly Paige and will help grow the network’s digital imprint.

Oliver will lead content across BET’s digital platforms including BET.com and the company’s social channels, as well as oversee the BET Editorial, Video, Branded Solutions, Digital Creative and Social teams. She will be responsible for honing BET’s voice across platforms to drive growth and consumer engagement as well as ensuring BET delivers premium content to their followers.

Odom will oversee content monetization opportunities, audience growth, and BET’s digital platforms. He will work with Oliver and Paige to identify new revenue and content streams.