1. QB Aaron Rodgers, 90.2

2. WR Davante Adams, 89.0

3. WR Allen Lazard, 79.0

4. RT Dennis Kelly, 75.1

5. RB Aaron Jones, 73.8

Rodgers produced three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays, and of his nine completions, two were considered drops.

Adams caught 11 of 13 targets, made three contested catches and averaged 3.5 yards per route run.

Lazard also caught three contested catches, including his touchdown. He ran 23 routes from the slot.

Kelly was the team’s highest-graded run blocker, and he didn’t allow a single pressure over 46 pass-blocking snaps.

Jones created 49 yards after contact, 35 yards after the catch and forced five missed tackles overall.