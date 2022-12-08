Best Week 14 Wide Receiver rankings

Justin Jefferson and the New York Jets went at it on the field — and off the field! — Sunday in a game that pitted fantasy’s overall WR3 against one of the league’s toughest matchups for the position. The Minnesota Vikings’ star receiver was limited to just 45 yards on seven catches (plus two carries for 11 yards), but he did reach the end zone to finish with 15.1 points.

Now comes a very enticing setup. Up next for Jefferson is the Detroit Lions, who rank last in the league in total defense (they’re the only team giving up 400-plus yards per game) and scoring defense (27.0 ppg), and are among the optimal matchups for WR scoring in fantasy (No. 4, 31.9 ppg). Factor in the Vikings’ own propensity for giving up yards (they’re 31st in total defense) and the Lions’ high-scoring offense, and this NFC North clash has all the makings of a shootout.

Jefferson goes into his matchup unanimously projected as fantasy’s No. 1 wide receiver for Week 14 according to our analysts’ positional rankings.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is positioned for a huge fantasy performance in Week 14. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He probably won’t be short on motivation, either. Between the Vikings being able to clinch the division crown, them being underdogs(!) to the Lions and his Week 3 performance against Detroit, Jefferson may be raring to go.

In that first meeting earlier this season, Jefferson was limited to three catches for 14 yards and no scores while playing every offensive snap — his worst statistical result of the year.

Here’s the wide receiver position — check out where Jefferson and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 14:

