Best Week 14 Defense rankings

With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter of their game against the Colts, the Dallas Cowboys led by just a measly two points. Dallas D/ST fantasy managers were wondering what was going on. After all, the Colts aren’t an offense to be feared, yet Dallas found itself in a tight 21-19 game nonetheless.

Of course, all hell broke loose after that.

The Cowboys D/ST would end up scoring a whopping 20 fantasy points — their third time this season scoring over 20. Thanks to an incredible six turnovers forced — including a fumble return for a touchdown — Dallas would go on to win 54-19.

[Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Yes, 54-19. A game that was within a field goal before the fourth quarter ended up an unseemly blowout by the time the final whistle blew.

Anytime your fantasy D/ST can give you RB1 numbers is a good day at the office.

Malik Hooker’s revenge game helped the Dallas D/ST deliver monster fantasy numbers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

If you’re trying to secure your spot in the fantasy football playoffs while also rostering the Dallas defense, well, you might have a shot at another elite finish from your D/ST spot. Dallas will take on the Houston Texans in Week 14.

Yes, the same Houston Texans who just allowed the opposing Cleveland Browns D/ST to score a massive 30 fantasy points in Week 13. THIRTY POINTS. Cleveland forced four turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Its feat is made even more incredible by the fact that it didn’t secure a single quarterback sack on Kyle Allen. Meanwhile, Dallas sacked Matt Ryan three times in Week 13.

So, fantasy managers hoping for a repeat performance from the Dallas D just might get their wish as the Cowboys look to pummel an inferior opponent and keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East.

Here’s the defense position — check out where Dallas and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 14:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

