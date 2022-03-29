Best video games on sale at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s a whole world out there for you to explore. (Photo: Nintendo)

Spring is here, and so are plenty of new video games for you to play! But if your wallet it looking a little light in the run-up to tax season, there are plenty of older games going on sale right now too.

Whether your system of choice is the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or an Xbox, we’ve found some top-tier titles available at a steal, courtesy of Walmart!

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Make friends with Link, Zelda and all sorts of furry creatures on your adventure. (Photo: Nintendo)

Breath of the Wild is considered by many to be the best Zelda title yet, and one of the best Switch titles ever — so if you still haven’t picked a copy up, it’s not too late. Right now you can snap up this expansive, gorgeous adventure for only $40, a nice $20 discount.

Reviews are, predictably, glowing, with players calling it a “beautiful game with so much to do,” and “a great way to waste your time away.”

Even first-time players have a lot to say: “I’ve never played any Zelda games before, but I had a general idea of what they were like….I was kinda worried I wouldn’t understand or “get into it,” but I was wrong! So far the graphics and the open world has so much detail and epic views that I fell in love as soon as I looked over the mountain peak. If you’ve never played Zelda and you’re thinking about purchasing this game, do it!!”

$40 $60 at Walmart

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Explore strange new worlds in Ni No Kuni for the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Level 5)

Do you like exploring expansive worlds, meeting strange and wonderful creatures and getting sucked in by a compelling story? Then Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is the game for you. It combines the charming animation style of movies like My Neighbor Totoro with the thrilling adventure you’d expect from a Zelda title, and right now it’s only $24 at Walmart — more than 50% off.

Players love Ni No Kuni, with one enthusiastic reviewer calling it “honestly the best game I’ve ever played. … I’m almost done with it now and I truly loved all the scenes it had.”

It’s a great way to spend April!

$24 $50 at Walmart

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s got his work cut out for him in this spooky adventure. (Photo: Nintendo)

Mario might get the lion’s share of attention, but sometimes his taller sibling Luigi gets to go on adventures of his own! Do a little ghost-busting at the Last Resort hotel, vacuuming up spooks and specters with the help of Luigi’s icky-sticky sidekick Gooigi! You get to try all sorts of new abilities and tools, and you can even play side-by-side with a friend in co-op mode!

Gamers really love this title, with one going into detail about their experience: “Literally can’t stop talking about how much I love this game. […] You can interact with pretty much everything and for someone who loves games where you can collect things (money mostly in this case), it’s a dream, especially when the money is in places [like] the leaves on a plant. Going from room to room is seamless. Really impressed when you go in and out of the elevator before pushing any buttons because the transition is crazy. The game guides you very well and makes sure you have a chance to find everything there is to find.”

Sounds like a great time — and it’s $10 off!

$50 $60 at Walmart

PlayStation 5

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Take on spectacular creatures like a cyclops. (Photo: Sony)

It’s been almost five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Nintendo Switch, and we won’t see the sequel until next year. Luckily, there are games like Immortals Fenyx Rising to scratch your itch for an open immersive world and epic story. The PlayStation 5 version is just $15, a 75 percent discount!

One player loved the entire experience: “As a huge fan of Zelda games and Horizon Zero Dawn, this game had me hooked from the get-go. The open world map is huge and totally explorable. since you have the ability to climb and glide basically anywhere. There are tons of puzzles, too! I absolutely loved the gameplay and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a fun way to spend some rainy/gloomy days inside.”

$15 $60 at Walmart

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Tap into your inner Norseman (or woman!). (Photo: Walmart)

Vikings are cool, and we’re not just saying that because they live way up north! This epic title lets you live the life of a Norseman… or Norsewoman (you get to choose your gender). You can go on raids, fight vicious battles and experience a grand, sweeping saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe. But you don’t need to be familiar with the series to get started — in fact, this game is a great starting point for this immersive series, with a fun history lesson to boot!

Gamers certainly love it, with one shopper calling it “one of the best open-world games I have played.” That’s because “there is so much to do in this game, so many ways to build your character, so many ways to engage in combat. The graphics are amazing…finally a game where you can play as a Viking! This game has over 100 hours of gameplay. Highly recommended!”

$50 at Walmart

The Nioh Collection

Face off against fearsome demonic foes. (Photo: Koei Tecmo)

If you love watching sweeping action-packed samurai dramas but always wished you could have taken part, the Nioh series is made for you. The first game follows the adventure of an Irish sailor who finds himself caught up between warring clans in 17th century Japan. Oh, and there are demons. This copy of the game was remastered to look better for the PlayStation 5, too. The second game is a prequel, and it’s also included in the set, so you’re basically getting two games for the price of one!

$31 $70 at Walmart

PlayStation 4

It Takes Two

You and your partner have turned into tiny dolls — how cute! (Photo: EA)

There are plenty of games about saving the world, but It Takes Two is all about saving a marriage — with a twist, of course. The titular married couple finds themselves turned into dolls and must survive a series of challenges around their own house with their own possessions. Can they work together despite their crumbling relationship? And what of their daughter, Rose, caught in the middle? This action-adventure game deals with big life questions in a very small world, and right now it’s on sale for only $20, a 50 percent discount.

Gamers love this title for its weird premise and engaging gameplay, with one player saying they were “really impressed with the design and creativity behind the game and mechanics. There are lots of unique co-op mechanics and things always get switched up to feel new. It never felt repetitive and I always look forward to playing. It has won a ton of awards and I can see why.”

It’s also a great couple’s game, as this wife attests: “This was the best purchase ever!! My husband and I played this, we always looked forward to our game time after work!! The story is great and boy was some of the in-game bickering spot on lol! 10/10 would recommend to play with your partner or friends!”

$20 $40 at Walmart

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Explore tombs in search of long-lost secrets. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Assassin’s Creed games are incredible for their engaging action and attention to historical detail — it’s like playing an immersive history lesson! This title in the long-running series takes players all the way back to ancient Egypt, where you’ll get to explore tombs and pyramids while also discovering the origin of the Assassins’ brotherhood.

This is a great entry point into the series for all new players, and it’s perfect for kids thanks to a non-combat exploration mode that lets players delve deep into Egyptian history without worrying about getting killed. And right now you can save $13!

$17 $30 at Walmart

God of War

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $19; play it before the new one comes out later this year!

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: “This game has an epic storyline following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Sounds like you’re getting real bang for your buck!

$19 $30 at Walmart

Xbox

Red Dead Redemption 2

Make some friends… and enemies on the frontier. (Photo: Rockstar Games)

Are you a big fan of westerns? Do you ever wish you could ride horses, battle outlaws and roam the wide-open frontier? Well, Red Dead Redemption 2 will let you do just that, dropping you into a compelling story set in an open world where you call the shots. Fight bad guys, hunt animals and even play a few mini-games like poker and blackjack. You can even make friends with your horse.

Players are in love with this title, calling it “one of the best games ever made.” One player had this to say: “A very emotional journey and a highly entertaining and beautiful world to actually live in. I feel attached to the in-game world and characters. This is a generation-defining game.”

$37 $60 at Walmart

Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord kicks butt and rocks while doing it. (Photo: Square Enix)

This game takes everything you love about the hit movies — the goofy characters, the wild combat, and the classic tunes — and puts you in the cockpit. Fans of the comics will love the way the characters look like their on-page counterparts, while newcomers and vets alike will love the ability to make choices that affect the story.

This is one of the best games around, and the five-star reviews at Amazon back that up. This player says it’s a “great narrative game, the gameplay is amazing and if you want a challenge put it on the highest difficulty…The soundtrack is amazing… I didn’t get to the main story till like 30 minutes in because I was listening to the songs.”

Sounds like it doubles as a jukebox too — grab it for 50 percent off!

$30 $60 at Walmart

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Instead of a passenger, ‘Flight Simulator’ lets you be the pilot. (Photo: Microsoft)

Maybe you haven’t been flying much lately, but you’ll certainly see the world when you pick up a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X, which puts you in the cockpit. Travel to far away countries, brave real-time weather and get behind the yoke of some of your favorite aircrafts. You’re sure to be enchanted by the realism in this game, enough that it might sate your need for travel… or maybe just get you excited for the real thing!

Shoppers call it “as close to flying a real plane as you can get,” and add it’s “the flight game for anyone who wants realism that simply isn’t found in any other video games. From engine startup to taxiing to take off and landing, this is top-notch.”

Aviation nerds unite!

$48 $60 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

