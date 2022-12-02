Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan Is a Story Worth Honoring This Season

|
Rank
|
Name
|
Film
|
Distributor
|
1
|
Ke Huy Quan
|
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|
A24
|
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|
2
|
Brendan Gleeson
|
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
|
3
|
Barry Keoghan
|
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
|
4
|
Eddie Redmayne
|
“The Good Nurse”
|
Netflix
|
An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.
|
5
|
Brian Tyree Henry
|
“Causeway”
|
A24/Apple Original Films
|
A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.
|
Next in Line
|
6
|
Judd Hirsch
|
“The Fabelmans”
|
Universal Pictures
|
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|
7
|
Ben Foster
|
“Emancipation”
|
Apple Original Films
|
A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.
|
8
|
Ben Whishaw
|
“Women Talking”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|
9
|
Mark Rylance
|
“Bones & All”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
|
10
|
Jeremy Strong
|
“Armageddon Time”
|
Focus Features
|
A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
|
Other Top-Tier Contenders
|
11
|
Tom Hanks
|
“Elvis”
|
Warner Bros.
|
12
|
Brad Pitt
|
“Babylon”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
13
|
Paul Dano
|
“The Fabelmans”
|
Universal Pictures
|
14
|
Woody Harrelson
|
“Triangle of Sadness”
|
Neon
|
15
|
Toby Jones
|
“Empire of Light”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
16
|
Micheal Ward
|
“Empire of Light”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
17
|
Miles Teller
|
“Top Gun: Maverick”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
18
|
Andre Braugher
|
“She Said”
|
Universal Pictures
|
19
|
Glen Powell
|
“Devotion”
|
Sony Pictures
|
20
|
Colin Farrell
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
Also In Contention
|
21
|
David Lynch
|
“The Fabelmans”
|
Universal Pictures
|
22
|
Anthony Hopkins
|
“Armageddon Time”
|
Focus Features
|
23
|
Don Cheadle
|
“White Noise”
|
Netflix
|
24
|
Paul Dano
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
25
|
Harry Styles
|
“My Policeman”
|
Amazon Studios
|
26
|
Raúl Castillo
|
“The Inspection”
|
A24
|
27
|
Bokeem Woodbine
|
“The Inspection”
|
A24
|
28
|
Viggo Mortensen
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
29
|
Ben Aldridge
|
“Spoiler Alert”
|
Focus Features
|
30
|
Edward Norton
|
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story”
|
Netflix
|
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
|
—
|
Jim Carter
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Brendan Coyle
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Hugh Dancy
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Felix Maritaud
|
“You Won’t Be Alone”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Carloto Cotta
|
“You Won’t Be Alone”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Kevin Doyle
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Michael Fox
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Harry Hadden-Paton
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Robert James-Collier
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Allen Leech
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Dominic West
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Jonathan Zaccaï
|
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Aaron Hilmer
|
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Aaron Moten
|
“Emancipation”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Adrien Brody
|
“Blonde”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Adrien Brody
|
“See How They Run”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Albrecht Schuch
|
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Aldis Hodge
|
“Black Adam”
|
Warner Bros
|
—
|
Alessandro Nivola
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Alex Livinalli
|
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|
Marvel Studios
|
—
|
Alex Sharp
|
“Living”
|
Sony Pictures Classics
|
—
|
Allan Corduner
|
“Tár”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Andre Braugher
|
“She Said”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
André Holland
|
“Bones & All”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Andrés Almeida
|
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Andrew Scott
|
“Catherine Called Birdy”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Andy Serkis
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Anthony Edwards
|
“Hustle”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Anthony Hopkins
|
“Armageddon Time”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Ashton Sanders
|
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Asivak Koostachin
|
“Montana Story”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Austin Crute
|
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Barry Keoghan
|
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Barry Keoghan
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Ben Aldridge
|
“Spoiler Alert”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Ben Foster
|
“Emancipation”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Ben Foster
|
“Hustle”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Ben Whishaw
|
“Women Talking”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Benedict Wong
|
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
|
Marvel Studios
|
—
|
Bill Irwin
|
“Spoiler Alert”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Bill Murray
|
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Bobby Cannavale
|
“Blonde”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Bokeem Woodbine
|
“The Inspection”
|
A24
|
—
|
Brad Pitt
|
“Babylon”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
—
|
Brandon Perea
|
“Nope”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Brendan Gleeson
|
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Brett Gelman
|
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Brian D’Arcy James
|
“The Cathedral”
|
Hulu
|
—
|
Brian Tyree Henry
|
“Causeway”
|
A24/Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Britain Dalton
|
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Chris Pine
|
“Don’t Worry Darling”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Chris Rock
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Claes Bang
|
“The Northman”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Clarke Peters
|
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Cliff Curtis
|
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Colin Farrell
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Colin Farrell
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Colin Firth
|
“Empire of Light”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Conphidance
|
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Dave Bautista
|
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
David Dawson
|
“My Policeman”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
David Denham
|
“Emancipation”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
David Oyelowo
|
“See How They Run”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
David Strathairn
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
David Wenham
|
“Elvis”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Derek Jacobi
|
“Allelujah”
|
No U.S. Distribution
|
—
|
Devere Rogers
|
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Devid Striesow
|
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Don Cheadle
|
“White Noise”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Don Cheadle
|
“White Noise”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Dustin Hoffman
|
“As They Made Us”
|
Quiver
|
—
|
Dylan O’Brien
|
“The Outfit”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Eddie Redmayne
|
“The Good Nurse”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Edin Hasanovic
|
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Edward Norton
|
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Eric Ladin
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Ernie Hudson
|
“Prisoner’s Daughter”
|
No U.S. Distribution
|
—
|
Ethan Hawke*
|
“Raymond & Ray”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Ethan Suplee
|
“Dog”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Evan Williams
|
“Blonde”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Ewan McGregor*
|
“Raymond & Ray”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Frankie Faison
|
“Till”
|
Orion/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Garret Dillahunt
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Gilbert Owuor
|
“Montana Story”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Glen Powell
|
“Devotion”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Glen Powell
|
“Top Gun: Maverick”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
—
|
Grant Harvey
|
“Emancipation”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Gustav de Waele
|
“Close”
|
A24
|
—
|
Gustav Lindh
|
“The Northman”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Guy Branum
|
“Bros”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Harris Dickinson
|
“See How They Run”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Harris Dickinson
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Harry Lloyd
|
“The Lost King”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Harry Melling
|
“The Pale Blue Eye”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Harry Styles
|
“Don’t Worry Darling”
|
Warner Bros
|
—
|
Igor Van Dessel
|
“Close”
|
A24
|
—
|
Iker Solano
|
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Jalyn Hall
|
“Till”
|
Orion/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
James Teeradon Supapunpinyo
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Jared Harris
|
“The Sea Beast”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Jason Kravits
|
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Jaylin Webb
|
“Armageddon Time”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Lambert Wilson
|
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Lucas Bravo
|
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Jason Isaacs
|
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Jeffrey Donovan
|
“Breaking”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Jeffrey Wright
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Jeremy Strong
|
“Armageddon Time”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Jim Rash
|
“Bros”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Joe Alwyn
|
“Catherine Called Birdy”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Joe Alwyn
|
“Stars at Noon”
|
A24
|
—
|
Joe Jonas
|
“Devotion”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Joel Edgerton
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
John Boyega
|
“The Woman King”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
John David Washington
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
John Leguizamo
|
“The Menu”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
John Patton Ford
|
“Emily the Criminal”
|
Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment
|
—
|
John Turturro
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
John Way
|
“A Love Song”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Johnny Dlynn
|
“The Outfit”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Jon Hamm
|
“Top Gun: Maverick”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
—
|
Jonathan Pryce
|
“All the Old Knives”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Jonathan Tucker
|
“Palm Trees and Power Lines”
|
Momentum Pictures
|
—
|
Juancho Hernangómez
|
“Hustle”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Julian Glover
|
“Tár”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Justin H. Min
|
“After Yang”
|
A24
|
—
|
Ke Huy Quan
|
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|
A24
|
—
|
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
|
“Elvis”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Kenny Smith
|
“Hustle”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Kevin Nash
|
“Dog”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Laurence Fishburne
|
“All the Old Knives”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Leslie Odom Jr.
|
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Luke David Blumm
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Luke Forbes
|
“Dog”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Luke Macfarlane
|
“Bros”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Malcolm McDowell
|
“Moving On”
|
No U.S. Distribution
|
—
|
Malik Yoba
|
“The Good Nurse”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
|
“A Man Called Otto”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Mark Rylance
|
“Bones & All”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Mark Strong
|
“Tár”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Martin Freeman
|
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|
Marvel Studios
|
—
|
Matthew Duckett
|
“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Matthias Schoenaerts
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Matthias Schweighöfer
|
“The Swimmers”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Michael Kenneth Williams
|
“Breaking”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Michael Shannon
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Michael Smiley
|
“The Silent Twins”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Michael Stuhlbarg
|
“Bones & All”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Micheal Ward
|
“Empire of Light”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Mike Myers
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Miles Teller
|
“Top Gun: Maverick”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
—
|
Miss Lawrence
|
“Bros”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Morgan Spector
|
“Nanny”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Mortiz Klaus
|
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Nicholas Hoult
|
“The Menu”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Nick Kroll
|
“Don’t Worry Darling”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Nnamdi Asomugha
|
“The Good Nurse”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Noah Emmerich
|
“The Good Nurse”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Noah Jupe
|
“Dreamin’ Wild”
|
No U.S. Distribution
|
—
|
Norman Briski
|
“Argentina, 1985”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
|
“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Paul Dano
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Paul Dano
|
“The Fabelmans”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Paul Gleeson
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Pedro Pascal
|
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
|
Lionsgate
|
—
|
Peter Lanzani
|
“Argentina, 1985”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Peter Sarsgaard
|
“The Batman”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Rami Malek
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Raúl Castillo
|
“The Inspection”
|
A24
|
—
|
Reece Shearsmith
|
“See How They Run”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Reed Birney
|
“The Menu”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Richard Roxburgh
|
“Elvis”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Robbie Gene Bevins
|
“Dog”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Robert DeNiro
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Robert Duvall
|
“Hustle”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Robert Duvall
|
“The Pale Blue Eye”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Russell Crowe
|
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|
Apple Original Films
|
—
|
Sahajak Boonthanakit
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Sam Nivola
|
“White Noise”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Scoot McNairy
|
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Scott Speedman
|
“Crimes of the Future”
|
Neon
|
—
|
Sean Patrick Thomas
|
“Till”
|
MGM/United Artists Releasing
|
—
|
Sebastian Chacon
|
“Emergency”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Seth Rogen
|
“The Fabelmans”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Shawn Mendes
|
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Simon Russell Beale
|
“The Outfit”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Sinqua Walls
|
“Nanny”
|
Amazon Studios
|
—
|
Stanley Tucci
|
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Stephen Graham
|
“Matilda”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Stephen Lang
|
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Sterling Macer Jr.
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Steven Yeun
|
“Nope”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Taika Waititi
|
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
|
Marvel Studios
|
—
|
Taylor John Smith
|
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Tenoch Huerta Mejia
|
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|
Marvel Studios
|
—
|
Theo James
|
“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|
Bleecker Street
|
—
|
Theo Rossi
|
“Emily the Criminal”
|
Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment
|
—
|
Thibault de Montlembert
|
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Thomas Sadoski
|
“Devotion”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Timothy Olyphant
|
“Amsterdam”
|
20th Century Studios
|
—
|
Tobey Maguire
|
“Babylon”
|
Paramount Pictures
|
—
|
Toby Jones
|
“Empire of Light”
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
—
|
Toby Jones
|
“The Wonder”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Tom Bateman
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Tom Burke
|
“Living”
|
Sony Pictures Classics
|
—
|
Tom Burke
|
“The Wonder”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Tom Hanks
|
“Elvis”
|
Warner Bros.
|
—
|
Tom Pelphrey
|
“She Said”
|
Universal Pictures
|
—
|
Treva Etienne
|
“The Silent Twins”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Trevante Rhodes
|
“Bruiser”
|
Onyx Collective
|
—
|
Tui Thiraphat Sajakul
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Viggo Mortensen
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Ving Rhames
|
“Wendell and Wild”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Weir Sukollawat Kanaros
|
“Thirteen Lives”
|
Amazon Studios/MGM
|
—
|
Willem Dafoe
|
“The Northman”
|
Focus Features
|
—
|
Winslow Fegley
|
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
|
Sony Pictures
|
—
|
Winston Duke
|
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|
Marvel Studios
|
—
|
Woody Harrelson
|
“Triangle of Sadness”
|
Neon
|
—
|
Xavier Samuel
|
“Blonde”
|
Netflix
|
—
|
Zen McGrath
|
“The Son”
|
Sony