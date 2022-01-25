Best Super Bowl 2022 TV deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Super Bowl 2022 will air on Sunday, Feb. 13. The matchup: The Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers or LA Rams. The setting: Your living room. The challenge: Finding the best Super Bowl TV deal so you can enjoy the game in style.
Let’s be clear: When it comes to sports, the bigger the screen, the better. I recently watched the Bengals squeak past the Tennessee Titans on a 75-inch Hisense TV, and it was just dazzling to see at that size. And if you think you can’t afford something quite that big, you might be surprised by some of the deals available right now.
For this roundup I looked only at 65-inch and larger models, because if we’re doing this, we’re doing this, right? Every TV below is notable for having a substantial discount (as of this writing; that’s subject to change), solid ratings or a combination of the two. I’ll start with the least-expensive ones first.
(Pro tip: Any new TV will benefit greatly from a sound bar. One great pick right now is the TCL Alto 6+, which includes a 31.5-inch wall-mountable bar and a wireless subwoofer. The TCL Alto 6+ is on sale at Amazon for $99, a savings of $31.)
Already at steal at $579 (now $548), Walmart’s house-brand TV is undeniably a budget model — but a 70-inch budget model, one equipped with the enviable Roku interface. That means you don’t need to plug in anything extra to stream Netflix, Hulu and the like; those apps and countless others are at the ready.
The TV includes three HDMI inputs, so you can connect a cable box, game console and HDMI-ARC sound bar (or whatever mix of devices you prefer). Don’t expect the deepest black levels or most hyper-accurate colors; do expect giant football action at a price that won’t break the bank.
(Want to save even more? Sign up for a free 15-day Walmart+ trial, then take a quick three-question survey to add two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
$548
$579 at Walmart
This is an older model in TCL’s lineup, but it’s also an extremely popular one, with specs that very closely rival the Onn option above. There’s one key exception, however: TCL’s TV employs Android for its user interface, which may prove comfortingly familiar to anyone who uses an Android phone.
Google Assistant is here as well: Just push a button on the remote to deliver voice commands like “Watch Ozark on Netflix” or “lower the volume.” (If you have a Google-powered smart speaker or even just your phone nearby, you should be able to use hands-free commands as well.)
Although I haven’t tested either one, my gut tells me TCL’s TV will offer an overall better picture than Onn’s — largely because the former has been in the TV game quite a bit longer.
$600
$830 at Best Buy
Why would you choose a 65-inch TV that’s discounted only $30, especially when the aforementioned TCL model offers 70 inches for the same price? Simple: Hisense’s U6G models employ quantum-dot technology, which promises dramatically improved color over traditional LCD TVs. You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which many movie theaters use for ultra-realistic images and sounds.
All that is to say the U6G is more advanced than the typical budget TV, while still maintaining a budget price. For those willing to accept the trade-off of a slightly smaller screen but higher-quality audio and video, the option is there.
Side note: I own the 75-inch U6G; it’s great, especially for sports.
(If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)
$600
$630 at Amazon
Speaking of 75-inch TVs, here’s one for under $700 — a price that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. Hisense’s R6 series features a built-in Roku interface and 120Hz refresh rate, the latter better for fast-paced sports (like football).
However, it’s hard to get a bead on whether this is the current (2020) model or a previous version. Walmart’s product page indicates support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands; over at Hisense proper, Alexa is the only listed assistant. Walmart doesn’t mention Dolby Vision, either, a pretty notable spec, but the Hisense product page does.
Needless to say, one benefit to buying a TV from Walmart is relatively easy returns: If you don’t like it, just drive it back to the nearest store.
$698
$998 at Walmart
A hefty discount — the largest since Black Friday — makes Samsung’s mammoth screen well worth your consideration. Oh, and don’t forget the 4.6-star average rating from over 2,200 Best Buy customers. That’s among the highest I’ve seen for any TV in this price range.
Although it’s a smart TV, the 7 Series relies on Samsung’s Tizen software, which is…fine. It gets the job done, streaming-wise, but you can always plug in something like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Ultra if you decide you don’t like the interface.
$850
$1,100 at Best Buy
Amazon’s Omni Series TVs offer a few key advantages over nearly every other model here. First up: Built-in hands-free Alexa. Without so much as touching the remote, you can ask the TV to turn on and start streaming Ozark on Netflix. (You can also ask it to do other Alexa-y things, like tell you the weather or show you the doorbell camera feed.)
The Fire TV OS supports not only streaming apps, but various games and productivity tools as well — including Zoom. Just plug in a compatible webcam and you can enjoy big-screen video calls. Meanwhile, the TV itself offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus.
And this ties the lowest price on record, so you’re getting just as good a deal as you would have on Black Friday.
$900
$1,100 at Amazon
If you’ve got the space in your budget and your living room, consider splurging on this 85-inch behemoth. I mean, talk about home theater; a typical projector setup gives you a 100-inch screen, so you’re pretty darn close here — without all the typical projector hassles. The price is amazing, too.
The UP8770 is pretty packed with features, including Dolby Vision; support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit; your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant voice controls; and a settings-optimizer for game players. LG’s Magic Remote provides not only streaming shortcut buttons, but also a scroll wheel for easier menu navigation.
Honestly, the only real downside here is the space requirement: A TV this large will need a big piece of furniture to hold it or a big chunk of wall space (and serious mounting hardware). But, wow, the Super Bowl is going to look amazing.
$1,500
$1,900 at Best Buy
