Best Roku Streaming Stick Plus deal ever: $49 (save $21)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Looking for a streaming upgrade? Maybe you’ve got an old Roku device that’s slow or missing some desirable features. Maybe you’re not happy with the app selection or menu design that’s built into your smart TV. Whatever the case, I’ve got a pretty spectacular streaming deal for you.
For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021) is on sale at Amazon for just $49. That’s the lowest price on record and a $21 savings.
$49
$70 at Amazon
Roku offers what I consider to be the single best streaming interface anywhere. Amazon’s Fire TV is a little more versatile, but in terms of simplicity, Roku wins the day.
True to its name, the Streaming Stick 4K+ supports 4K video with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which is a lot of tech-speak for “it delivers super-sharp, super-vibrant images.” (Ideally, you’ll have a TV that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well. It’s not mandatory, just desirable.)
The included rechargeable (!) remote can be programmed to control power and volume for most TVs, and it has two programmable “personal shortcut” buttons as well. Better still, it allows hands-free voice commands: Without so much as touching it, you can say things like “Hey, Roku, open Netflix” or “find Tom Cruise movies.”
Quite possibly the best feature of all: The remote has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your favorite headphones for private listening.
Grab this deal before it’s gone!
