Best Roku Streaming Stick Plus deal ever: $49 (save $21)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021) makes an excellent upgrade, with features like a lost-remote finder and hands-free voice commands. (Photo: Roku)

Looking for a streaming upgrade? Maybe you’ve got an old Roku device that’s slow or missing some desirable features. Maybe you’re not happy with the app selection or menu design that’s built into your smart TV. Whatever the case, I’ve got a pretty spectacular streaming deal for you.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021) is on sale at Amazon for just $49. That’s the lowest price on record and a $21 savings.

$49 $70 at Amazon

(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)

Roku offers what I consider to be the single best streaming interface anywhere. Amazon’s Fire TV is a little more versatile, but in terms of simplicity, Roku wins the day.

True to its name, the Streaming Stick 4K+ supports 4K video with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which is a lot of tech-speak for “it delivers super-sharp, super-vibrant images.” (Ideally, you’ll have a TV that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well. It’s not mandatory, just desirable.)

The included rechargeable (!) remote can be programmed to control power and volume for most TVs, and it has two programmable “personal shortcut” buttons as well. Better still, it allows hands-free voice commands: Without so much as touching it, you can say things like “Hey, Roku, open Netflix” or “find Tom Cruise movies.”

Quite possibly the best feature of all: The remote has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your favorite headphones for private listening.

Grab this deal before it’s gone!

$49 $70 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com

Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $587.50 (was $730), amazon.com

Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com

TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $168 (was $230), amazon.com

Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $430), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com

Story continues

Headphones and earbud deals:

Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $170), amazon.com

iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $160), amazon.com

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $259 (was $350), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com

Smart home:

Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs, $24 (was $40), amazon.com

Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $180 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com

Hathaspace SmartAir Purifier, $215 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com

Google Nest Thermostat, $99 (was $130), amazon.com

Video game deals:

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

NBA 2K22 – PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $64.50), amazon.com

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Snow Boot, starting at $67 (was $100), amazon.com

Omoone Women’s Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com

Grecerelle Women’s Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, starting at $33 (was $60), amazon.com

Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, starting at $20 (was $36), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com

Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $214 (was $350), amazon.com

Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $90 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $14.50 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com

MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com

Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies 5-pack, $8 (was $12), amazon.com

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen (was $50), amazon.com

HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com

Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com

Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com

MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $51 (was $90), amazon.com

Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com

Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com

Akgk KN95 Face Masks, 50 pieces, $20 (was $57), amazon.com

Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com

Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $4 (was $9), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $200), amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $274 (was $400), amazon.com

Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop, $50 (was $80), amazon.com

Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game + Storage Carry Bag, $190 (was $250), amazon.com

Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.