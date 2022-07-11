Best Prime Day deals to shop right now: Live updates

Want to win Prime Day 2022? Bookmark the Amazon Prime Day Live Blog, and get real-time sale alerts! (Photos: Amazon)

Sale shoppers, start your engines. Prime Day 2022 officially begins on Tuesday, July 12th at 3am ET/12 pm PT, and we are here to bring you the top deals as they break. This year, the sales will be even better than usual. Why? Because Amazon, and other top retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others, are motivated to move merchandise and make space for fresh products. Right now, major retailers in the U.S. are overstocked with $45 billion in excess inventory — a backlog from peak pandemic times, when they ordered wildly to keep up with demand. Overstock translates into bigger markdowns, so as the consumer, you win.

Our favorite Prime Day deals so far:

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $20$50Save $30 $20 at Amazon Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series Smart TV $300$560Save $260

Ninja Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender $70$100Save $30

Shark Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum $130$230Save $100

Amazon launched early deals on items like devices that are as good as you’ll see on Prime Day, and make sense to shop in advance. Here’s a shortlist of our favorites — scroll down for the whole shebang. Stay on top of the sales as they unfold with our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog, where the shopping editors at Yahoo, Engadget, In the Know and Autoblog will be updating live as we find new deals through day.

