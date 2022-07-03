Best places to watch 4th of July fireworks around NYC in 2022

It’s gonna be a blast.

Macy’s annual Fourth of July firework spectacle will light up the Big Apple tomorrow — but not all viewing spots are created equal.

The dazzling 25-minute display of 48,000 shells will blast off five barges in the East River beginning at 9:25 p.m. Monday.

Here are the eight best free spots to check out the pyrotechnical magic Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Formerly known as East River State Park, this 11-acre park in Williamsburg stretches along the East River near North 7th Street. Catch views of the Williamsburg Bridge and Midtown Manhattan as fireworks fly.

90 Kent Ave., Brooklyn

East River Esplanade

The 5 minute fireworks display at the East River Esplanade on 36th Steet in Murray Hill. William Miller

This elevated waterfront lookout sits across from Hunter’s Point, Queens and offers a striking vantage point of fireworks unrivaled in Manhattan.

FDR Drive between East 36th and East 41st streets, Murray Hill

Sutton Place Park

The Sutton Place Park may be small but it has a great view for festive fireworks. UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Behold fireworks bursting above Roosevelt Island and Long Island City from this small park with big views, including that of the Queensboro Bridge.

Enter on Sutton Place between East 56th and East 57th streets

Bushwick Inlet Park

People are seen enjoying the weather at Bushwick Inlet Park, Brooklyn. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This waterfront greenspace in Williamsburg stretches along the East River between North 9th and 12th Streets, with plenty of bars and restaurants nearby.

Enter on Kent Avenue between North Ninth and North 12th streets, Williamsburg

Stuyvesant Cove Park

Stuyvesant Cove Park offers park goers a view of Fourth of July fireworks show. Stefano Giovannini

This 2-acre park has stunning views of Queens and Brooklyn as they’re illuminated by the fireworks. It offers unobstructed views just a few blocks south of the action.

24-20 FDR Drive Service Road East between 18th and 23rd streets, Gramercy Park

Gantry Plaza State Park

Families looking for fireworks can stop by Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. Getty Images/Alexi Rosenfeld

This 12-acre “riverside oasis” in Queens boasts spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, including the Empire State Building, according to the city.

4-09 47th Road, Long Island City, Queens

Transmitter Park

Transmitter Park is located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Stefano Giovannini

This patch of land in Greenpoint has an open lawn, seating — and a waterfront esplanade with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. For the best visibility, get there early and walk out onto the piers.

End of Greenpoint Avenue, Greenpoint

Andrew Haswell Green Park

The waterfront view at Andrew Haswell Green Park has great access to see fireworks. Getty Images/John Lamparski

This East Side waterfront nook with a pavilion boasts views of the fireworks as they soar across the Queensboro Bridge.

East 60th Street and FDR Drive, Midtown East