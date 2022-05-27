Best Memorial Day Bose deals

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now is the moment time to upgrade your audio: The best of Bose is on sale. (Photo: Bose)

Bose is the first name in sound. When you see that familiar logo, you know you’re going to hear something spectacular. Not surprisingly, it’s also the type of brand that rarely goes on sale — it doesn’t need to. Folks are willing to pay a premium for excellent audio.

So it’s something like a Memorial Day miracle that Bose has slashed prices on new gear like its Bluetooth speakers (great for your beach setup) and its epically popular noise-cancelling headphones. Get yourself something to make remote work easier, music more danceable and great audio more portable. Please don’t delay, though. You need to scoop up these treasures fast; at these prices, they’re sure to sell out.

Save $80: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose’s ‘buds offer all the same features as Apple AirPods, in a different design. (Photo: Bose)

If you’re in the market for new earbuds, this is a major price drop for Bose QuietComfort Earbuds which are just as good as (if not better than) Apple AirPods. They feature active noise-canceling (ANC), wireless charging case, transparency mode (for when you want to let outside sounds in), touch controls and a sweat-proof design. And, in addition to silicone eartips that create a seal to help diminish outside noise, you get little “wings” that help the earbuds stay in your ears. Bose supplies three different sizes to help you achieve the best fit. On top of the deep discount, customers are blown away by the quality of these earbuds.

“I needed the noise-canceling feature so I could read while my husband watches TV,” one satisfied shopper reported. “They work perfectly. The sound is also excellent for music while I’m working out! Highly recommend! Totally worth the price. Also, very comfortable to wear.”

$199 $279 at Bose

Save $30: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speakers (includes 2)

Keep one in the car for impromptu picnics. (Photo: Bose)

Memorial Day ushers in summer (unofficially) and all that comes with it. Here’s to lots of outdoor adventures this season. You can take your tunes to go with a Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, which is only about the size of a water bottle but provides epic sound. “It’s like being at the movies,” one Bose customer gushed. “The quality of sound is unbelievable.” This deal gets you a pair for $253, down from $298.

These tough speakers can survive any escapade, wet or dry. They’re designed to be bumped, dropped and dunked, so bring them poolside and feel free to make a splash. Thanks to Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, you can simply tap your smartphone for instant pairing.

This customer attests to the audio quality: “I bought 2 of these speakers and play them simultaneously using party mode or stereo mode,” he says. “They are small but the sound is incredibly clear and loud. They fell into the pool and they still work perfectly.”

$253 for two $298 at Bose

Save $50: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC

Leave out the noise, bring in the funk. (Photo: Bose)

You might be familiar with iconic QuietComfort Bose headphones, but the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC deserve some attention, too — especially at a $50 discount. Whether you want to escape into your music undisturbed or you want to block out chatter on work calls, you can’t beat the noise-cancelling capacity of these headphones. They have six microphones so you can hear and be heard better — and drown out noise around you.

“I primarily bought these for use at work/work from home,” one reviewer shared. “Like most of us, a good chunk of my day is spent on Teams and/or Zoom calls. The noise cancellation works wonderfully to block out road noise outside my office, and the mic was a must-have for presenting a webinar on Zoom. Not a single hitch in an hour. I’ve found myself reaching for these to block out distractions, listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and even to game. They’re comfortable for long stretches of time and the battery life is great.”

$399 $449 at Bose

Save $50: Bose Frames Soprano

Look and listen: These shades are outfitted with Bose speakers. (Photo: Bose)

Sleek and discreet, these musical shades are the follow-up to Bose’s original sunglasses that use OpenAudio technology to bring you wireless sound. You can listen unencumbered by earbuds for up to 5.5 hours without recharging — that’s a lot of tanning time! With these anti-glare polarized lenses, you’ll have it made in the shade, literally. They’re scratch and shatter resistant, of course. Start your summer right with an accessory that will get you out of the house and into the sunshine — and save you $50.

“Sound is great,” a happy customer shared. “[I] can still hear what’s going on around me. Great for yard work. Music makes everything better!”

$199 $249 at Bose

Want more? Check other Bose deals below:

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses (Alto), $149 (was $199), amazon.com

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 Speaker (refurbished), $305 (was $399), bose.com

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (refurbished), $249 (was $379), bose.com

Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds (refurbished), $169 (was $279), bose.com

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition (refurbished), $139 (was $209), bose.com

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth® Speaker II (refurbished), $84 (was$129), bose.com

