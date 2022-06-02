Best Drama Series Predictions 2022 – The Hamden Journal

The tight race for one of Emmy’s most prestigious categories, Outstanding Drama Series, is the topic for this week’s edition of The Hamden Journal’s podcast, TV TALK. Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond and The Hamden Journal TV critic Dominic Patten go at it in trying to make sense of the contenders, and who may have the edge – or not. Last year the winner was Netflix’s The Crown which finally triumphed after several tries and led to a breakthrough in the category for the first time for the streamer. However, as is the case with so many series that take a year off – or more – and then return to the contest, The Crown is not eligible to defend its Emmy crown this time around.

But HBO’s Succession which took the top prize the year before, and was off last year due to pandemic-related delays, is back to compete again. Does that make it the front runner? Or is Netflix ready to pounce again with their international sensation, The Squid Game’s first season or Ozark’s final season? We also talk about the chances for a major broadcast network, NBC (which happens to be carrying the Emmys this year as well) actually bringing a commercial network back into the winners circle for the first time in years and years with the much hyped final season of This Is Us. And why does Dominic think Disney+’s Loki may be in the game? Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Severance, The Good Fight, Billions, Winning Time — all trying to break into the category for the first time along with Apple’s The Morning Show which despite 8 nominations its first season did not crack this category – yet. Euphoria and Better Call Saul after a year off are trying to come back in a big way. Netflix also has Bridgerton in the mix, and David E. Kelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer. And we also answer the provocative question of what happens if Peacock’s Bel Air lands a nomination including one for its Executive Producer, Will Smith. Hmmmm. Lots to think about. To join us just click the link below.

