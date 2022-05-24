Best Buy Revenue Tops Estimates and the Stock Jumps

Text size





Best Buy



earned $1.57 a share on an adjusted basis in its fiscal first quarter, meeting analysts’ estimates. Revenue of $10.65 billion topped forecasts.

The stock was rising 8.6% in premarket trading Tuesday. Same-store sales in the U.S. during the quarter fell 8.5%, narrower than what analysts expected.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 revenue of $48.3 billion to $49.9 billion, down from its prior guidance of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion. Adjusted earnings were forecast at $8.40 to $9 a share, vs. previous expectations of $8.85 to $9.15 a share.

“Even with the expected slowdown this year, we continue to be in a fundamentally stronger position than we were before the pandemic from both a revenue and operating income rate perspective,” said Chief Executive Corie Barry in a press release.

Consensus called for Best Buy (ticker: BBY) to earn $1.57 a share in its fiscal first quarter on revenue of $10.41 billion. That would mark a decline from the year-ago period, when Best Buy earned $2.23 a share on revenue of $11.64 billion.

Not surprisingly, earnings per share revisions have been overwhelmingly negative, with analysts’ estimates for the quarter coming down 2% in the past week alone, following disappointing results from retail bellwethers

Walmart



(WMT) and

Target



(TGT).

Best Buy was a big winner during the pandemic, given that more people bought personal electronics to work and play at home, while also spending on appliances amid a strong housing market.

However, concerns about the sustainably of those trends have grown recently, especially after Best Buy’s previous quarter, delivered in March, showed mixed results during the key Christmas season. At that time, the company was able to offer reassuring guidance, which helped the shares.

Yet other big retailers have walked back or lower their expectations for the full year this earnings season, leaving investors worried that Best Buy may have to do the same. If the company can avoid doing so, that would likely help the stock, but it may find it difficult to do so as consumers shift their spending and grapple with record inflation.

Analysts are split on Best Buy: Half are sidelined, according to data from FactSet, while 43% still rate it at Buy or the equivalent, and there are two bearish calls on the shares. That said, after the recent slide, the average analyst price target of $115.33 is well above the $74 level where the shares opened Monday.

