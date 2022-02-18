Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale: 5 must-see deals

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These are some of the best deals from Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day 2022 sale. (Photos: Acer, Dell, Insignia)

If there’s a holiday — or, you know, a random Tuesday in a month that has a letter ‘R’ in it — and Best Buy isn’t running a sale, take note: It could be a sign of the apocalypse. Thankfully, here we are with Presidents’ Day, and all is well: The Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale has arrived.

As always, the store is offering deals on a wide assortment of items, everything from major kitchen appliances to exercise gear to tech products. Below I’ve rounded up what I consider the five real standouts — great products on sale for unusually low prices.

An air fryer is without question the best way to reheat pizza. (This one can also bake it for you.) (Photo: Best Buy)

Air fryers are awesome, and many would argue that air fryer ovens are even better because they can accommodate more food and do more with it (such as dehydrating, roasting and toasting).

But they’re expensive, no? No: Best Buy’s Insignia 10-quart air fryer oven is on sale for just $60, one of the better deals I’ve seen for such a machine.

It features two racks, a rotisserie spit and a variety of preset cooking modes so you can get, er, cooking with just the press of a button. (Looking for more options? Check out the best air fryers to buy in 2022.)

Ideal for students, seniors or anyone who just needs a screen and keyboard to get some work done, the Acer Chromebook 311 is a fantastic buy at $109. (Photo: Acer)

There are countless tasks that are easier to accomplish on a computer than on a phone. Word processing. Online shopping. Travel research. The list goes on and on. And when you can buy a computer for just $109, it’s crazy not to keep one on hand.

The 2.2-pound Acer Chromebook 311 is as basic as they come, but still plenty capable. It has an 11.6-inch display, 32GB of onboard storage and a battery that’s good for up to 15 hours of operation, according to Acer. Like nearly all Chromebook’s, it’s capable of not only browser-based activities, but also running over 2 million Android apps.

Over 200 Best Buy customers collectively rated this system 4.5 stars out of 5 — meaning there’s a very good chance you’ll find this a very good laptop.

The Samsung HW-A430 consists of an under-TV speaker and wireless subwoofer. The latter can sit on the floor in a corner; it doesn’t need to take up furniture space. (Photo: Samsung)

Every TV needs a soundbar. That’s because built-in speakers tend to be weak and low-quality, and your ears deserve better. A soundbar will add more oomph to the audio and — just as important — point it directly at you.

I also recommend choosing a model that includes a subwoofer, which adds much-needed bass to everything: movies, TV shows and music. (Yes, soundbars can double as Bluetooth speakers to pair with your phone!)

This Samsung model has top ratings and a substantial discount. If you have a Samsung TV, it’ll make a perfect match, as you can use the TV remote to control the soundbar’s volume. But because this lacks HDMI ARC, you may not have that option with other TV brands.

You’ll never regret upgrading to a larger TV — especially a 65-incher for under $500. (Photo: Best Buy)

A 65-inch TV for $490 is already a solid deal. The bundled 3rd-generation Echo Dot is just icing on the cake — but unusually good icing, because if you put it within speaking distance of the TV, you can use Alexa voice commands in place of the remote. (Example: “Alexa, play Downton Abbey on Netflix.”)

As someone who recently upgraded to a big screen like this one, I can tell you unequivocally that bigger is better. Doesn’t matter if you like sports, movies, videogames or the Great British Baking Show — everything is improved on a bigger screen.

But how good could Best Buy’s house-brand model possibly be? Well, it earned a 4.6-star average rating from well over 1,000 customers, so my guess is: pretty darn good.

These are the four contortions — er, configurations — available to Inspiron 5410 owners. (Photo: Dell)

Still working from home? Still plugging along with that old, slow laptop? Time for an upgrade, one that won’t break the bank. Dell’s Inspiron 5410 is a capable 2-in-1, meaning it can convert from laptop to tablet and back again.

The system features an Intel Core i5 processor (more than suitable for mainstream computing tasks), 256GB of solid-state storage (ample unless you have big media libraries) and a 14-inch, Full HD touchscreen.

There aren’t a ton of user ratings — just 14 as of this writing — but the average is a solid 4.5 stars.

