“Best Birthday Present Ever” – The Hamden Journal

Jane Fonda disclosed today that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy treatment.

In a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” the two-time Oscar winning actor and climate awareness activist writes, in part, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything. The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally.”

Fonda revealed in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and that she would undergo chemo treatments for six months. “This is a very treatable cancer,” she wrote then. “80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Fonda turns 85 on Dec. 21.

In today’s blog post, Fonda also discusses her recent efforts against proposals to fast-track fossil fuel projects.

Read her Instagram post below and the full blog post here.