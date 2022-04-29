Best-available prospects for Day 2

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind. The picks got wild, and then the trades started flying, too.

All in all, it was an eventful way to kick off the three-day event, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. Only one prospect outside our top 50 was selected on Thursday: the Patriots taking OG Cole Strange, our No. 91 prospect. (But don’t worry, Patriots fans, he probably landed in the best spot possible — just much earlier than we expected.)

More fun lies ahead, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.

And there is plenty of talent still available — including two quarterbacks, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, who were considered potential first-round picks.

Here are some of the top talents still left on the board and their spot in our 2022 NFL draft overall rankings:

23. Clemson CB Andrew Booth

6-foot

194 pounds

27. Iowa State RB Breece Hall

5-foot-11

217 pounds

28. Liberty QB Malik Willis

6-foot-0 1/2

219 pounds

29. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

6-foot

229 pounds

30. Connecticut DT Travis Jones

6-foot-4

325 pounds

34. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

6-foot-3

211 pounds

36. Georgia WR George Pickens

6-foot-3

195 pounds

37. Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

6-foot-6

303 pounds

38. Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

6-foot-4

250 pounds

39. Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

6-foot-2

250 pounds

40. Washington CB Kyler Gordon

5-foot-11 1/2

194 pounds

41. Baylor S Jalen Pitre

5-foot-11

198 pounds

42. Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

5-foot-9

211 pounds

43. Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

6-foot-4

261 pounds

45. Houston DL Logan Hall

6-foot-6

283 pounds

46. North Carolina QB Sam Howell

6-foot-1

218 pounds

47. South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

6-foot-1

194 pounds

48. Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

5-foot-10

195 pounds

50. Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

6-foot-2

206 pounds

Here are the rest of our 2022 NFL draft rankings — overall and sorted by position — with more than 400 prospects listed.