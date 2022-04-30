Best available Day 3 prospects

47. North Carolina QB Sam Howell
6-foot-1
218 pounds
Complete scouting report
52. Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey
6-foot-4
290 pounds
Complete scouting report
59. Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer
6-foot-3
321 pounds
Complete scouting report
60. UTSA CB Tariq Woolen
6-foot-4
205 pounds
Complete scouting report
62. Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard
6-foot-5
328 pounds
Complete scouting report
72. South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare
6-foot-4
258 pounds
Complete scouting report
74. Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller
6-foot
217 pounds
Complete scouting report
82. Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele
6-foot-8
379 pounds
85. Washington TE Cade Otton
6-foot-5
247 pounds
86. Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant
6-foot-1
193 pounds
92. Miami (OH) DE Dominique Robinson
6-foot-5
253 pounds
95. Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike
6-foot-6
316 pounds
96. Wake Forest OL Zach Tom
6-foot-4
304 pounds
100. Georgia RB Zamir White
6-foot
214 pounds