Best available Day 3 prospects

47. North Carolina QB Sam Howell

6-foot-1
218 pounds
52. Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

6-foot-4
290 pounds
59. Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

6-foot-3
321 pounds
60. UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

6-foot-4
205 pounds
62. Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

6-foot-5
328 pounds
72. South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

6-foot-4
258 pounds
74. Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

6-foot
217 pounds
82. Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele

6-foot-8
379 pounds

85. Washington TE Cade Otton

6-foot-5
247 pounds

86. Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

6-foot-1
193 pounds

92. Miami (OH) DE Dominique Robinson

6-foot-5
253 pounds

95. Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike

6-foot-6
316 pounds

96. Wake Forest OL Zach Tom

6-foot-4
304 pounds

100. Georgia RB Zamir White

6-foot
214 pounds

North Carolina QB Sam Howell is the best remaining prospect on our board entering Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

