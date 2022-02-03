Bess Rous Rounds Out Cast Of Chris McKay Film For Universal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Bess Rous (Ghostbusters, Murder in the First) will round out the cast of Chris McKay’s Universal monster movie, Renfield.

She joins an ensemble that includes Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez and Shohreh Aghdashloo, as previously announced.

The film based on an original story outline by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible) centers on Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula’s (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

Bess will play Caitlyn, a member of a support group for people in toxic relationships.

Ryan Ridley (Ghosted, Rick and Morty) penned the script. McKay is producing the film shooting in New Orleans with Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, with his producing partner Samantha Nisenboim exec producing.

Rous was a series regular in Steven Bochco’s Murder in the First on TNT as well as Paul Feig’s Other Space on Yahoo!. The actress went on to reteam with Feig for Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters starring Kristin Wiig and Kate McKinnon. She’s also appeared in films including Welcome to Happiness, as well as such series as FBI, Deputy, Proven Innocent, Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med, Rosewood, Under the Dome, Castle, Blue Bloods, The Mentalist and Southland.

Rous is represented by Greene Talent.