Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: 'Shut Up!'

Bernie Madoff’s Lawyer to FTX’s Bankman-Fried: ‘Shut Up!’

by

Sam Bankman-Fried wants to pass for a tragic hero. 

A few days ago, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX launched a media blitzkrieg, meant to give his version that his empire’s downfall boils down to bad luck.

The former trader has given successive interviews to several news outlets, including the New York Times/Deal Book, ABC, the Financial Times among others. Each time, he said he didn’t know things were so terrible and that he didn’t run Alameda Research, the hedge fund and trading platform he had founded, even though court documents show that there were close ties between FTX and Alameda.