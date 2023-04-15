Bernard Arnault's Net Worth Surges. How China Boosted Him Further Ahead of Elon Musk.

by

Bernard Arnault has widened his lead over Elon Musk as the world’s richest person, with shares in his French luxury company rallying this week. It’s because of China.

Arnault, chairman and CEO of

LVMH


Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, or

LVMH


(ticker: MC.France), has seen his wealth balloon by almost $48 billion this year, with a near $12 billion jump in the past day alone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now worth $210 billion, well above the $180 billion that

Tesla


(TSLA) CEO Elon Musk—once the world’s richest—can count as his net worth.