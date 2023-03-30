Berlinale co-head Mariette Rissenbeek to step down after 2024 edition – The Hamden Journal

Berlinale co-head Mariette Rissenbeek has taken the decision to not renew her contract as co-head of the Berlin Film Festival after the 2024 edition.

The state minister for culture and the media Claudia Roth announced her decision on Thursday.

Rissenbeek informed the supervisory board of the federal cultural events in Berlin (KBB) of her decision to step down at a meeting on Thursday.

Rissenbeek was announced as co-head of the Berlinale in 2018, in the role of managing director, alongside Carlo Chatrian in the role of artistic director.

Chatrian is expected to stay on after 2024.

More to follow…