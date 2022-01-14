Berlin Film Festival Unveils Series, Generation & Co-Pro Market – The Hamden Journal

The program announcements continue for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, with the Series and Generation strands both unveiling today, as well as the line-up for the Co-Production Market. Scroll down for the lists of titles.
The Berlinale Series selection, which is increasingly becoming a more high-profile part of the festival, again boasts several buzzy titles.
Premiering in Berlin will be Amazon Prime Video’s Argentinian series Yosi, The Regretful Spy, the Swedish show Lust from HBO Max, Sky’s UK series The Rising, and Lone Scherfig Danish show The Shift, which comes from local broadcaster TV2.
The Generation strand, which features youth-focused cinema, includes 14 features this year. The selection marks the last of long-time Generation head Maryanne Redpath.
Elsewhere, the European Film Market has confirmed titles for its Co-Production Market, which like the rest of the industry activity will take place virtually this year.
The Berlinale runs February 10-20 this year, but as revealed earlier this week, it will premiere all titles in a condensed time frame, February 10-16, with the awards taking place on February 16. The remaining four days will be dedicated to catch-up screenings.
The EFM meanwhile has moved online. Travel allowing, there is expected to be a healthy contingent of international press at the festival this year, with screenings and press conferences not being made available online. Industry meanwhile are mixed on whether they will make the trip to Germany’s capital this year.
Berlinale Series 2022:
Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy)
Argentina
Creator: Daniel Burman
Showrunner: Daniel Burman
Directors: Daniel Burman, Sebastián Borensztein
with Natalia Oreiro, Gustavo Bassani, Mercedes Morán, Alejandro Awada, Carla Quevedo, Minerva Casero
Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video
3/8 episodes
World premiere
Lust
Sweden
Creator: Frans Milisic Wiklund, Co-Creators: Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist
Director: Ella Lemhagen
with Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius, Elin Klinga
Broadcaster: HBO Max
4/8 episodes
World premiere
Podezření (Suspicion)
Czech Republic, France
Showrunner: Štěpán Hulík
Director: Michal Blaško
with Klára Melíšková, Denisa Barešová, Miroslav Hanuš, Ivan Trojan, Milena Steinmasslová
Broadcasters: Czech Television, ARTE
2/4 episodes
International premiere
The Rising
United Kingdom
Creators: Pete McTighe, Charlotte Wolf
Directors: Ed Lilly, Thora Hilmarsdottir, Paul Walker, Carl Tibbetts
with Clara Rugaard, Matthew McNulty, Emily Taaffe, Nicholas Gleaves, Solly McCleod, Nenda Neururer
Broadcaster: Sky
2/8 episodes
World premiere
The Shift
Denmark
Creator: Lone Scherfig
Showrunner: Lone Scherfig
Directors: Søren Balle, Ole Christian Madsen, Lone Scherfig
with Sofie Gråbøl, Pål Sverre Hagen, Marijana Jankovic, Sara Hjort Ditlevsen, Afshin Firouzi, Mattias Nordkvist
Broadcaster: TV2
2/8 episodes
World premiere
Svörtu sandar (Black Sands)
Iceland
Creators: Aldís Amah Hamilton, Ragnar Jónsson, Baldvin Z, Andri Óttarsson
Director: Baldvin Z
with Aldís Amah Hamilton, Þór Tulinius, Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, Ævar Þór Benediktsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir, Aron Már Ólafsson
Broadcaster: Channel 2 Iceland
2/8 episodes
International premiere
Le temps des framboises (Last Summers of the Raspberries)
Canada
Creators: Philippe Falardeau, Florence Longpré
Director: Philippe Falardeau
with Sandrine Bisson, Edison Ruiz, Micheline Lanctôt, Paul Doucet, Elijah Patrice Baudelot
Broadcaster: Club illico
2/10 episodes
World premiere
Generations
Generation Kplus Features
Bimileui eondeok (The Hill of Secrets)
South Korea
by Lee Ji-eun
with Moon Seung-a, Jang Sun, Lim Sun-woo
World premiere / debut film
Juunt Pastaza entsari (Waters of Pastaza)
Portugal
by Inês T. Alves
World premiere / documentary form / debut film
Moja Vesna
Australia / Slovenia
by Sara Kern
with Loti Kovačič, Mackenzie Mazur, Gregor Bakovič, Claudia Karvan
World premiere / debut film
My Small Land
Japan
by Emma Kawawada
with Lina Arashi, Daiken Okudaira
World premiere / debut film
El reino de dios (The Realm of God)
Mexico
by Claudia Sainte-Luce
with Diego Armando Lara Lagunes, Lizbeth Gabriela Nolasco Hernández, Margarita Guevara González
World premiere
Rooz-e sib (The Apple Day)
Iran
by Mahmoud Ghaffari
with Mahdi Pourmoosa, Arian Rastkar, Zhila Shahi, Khodadad Bakhshizade
World premiere
Shabu
Netherlands
by Shamira Raphaëla
International Premiere / documentary form / debut film
Terykony (Boney Piles)
Ukraine
by Taras Tomenko
World premiere / documentary form
Generation 14plus Features
Alis
Colombia / Chile / Romania
by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
World premiere / documentary form
Bubble
Japan
by Tetsurō Araki
with Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka
World premiere / animation
Kalle Kosmonaut
Germany
by Günther Kurth, Tine Kugler
World premiere / documentary form
Skhema (Scheme)
Kazakhstan
by Farkhat Sharipov
with Victoriya Romanova, Tair Svintsov
World premiere
Stay Awake
USA
by Jamie Sisley
with Wyatt Oleff, Fin Argus, Chrissy Metz
World premiere / debut film
Strana Sascha (The Land of Sasha)
Russian Federation
by Julia Trofimova
with Mark Eidelstein, Maria Matsel, Evgenia Gromova, Dmitry Endaltsev
World premiere
Generation Kplus Shorts
Die allerlangweiligste Oma auf der ganzen Welt (The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World)
Germany
by Damaris Zielke
with Charlotte Boon, Luise Lunow
World premiere / animation
Alma y Paz (Alma and Paz)
Mexico / USA
by Cris Gris
with Elisa Garza T. Gonzales, Cris Gris, Maria Isabel Garcia Mora
International Premiere
Čuči čuči (Hush Hush Little Bear)
Latvia
by Māra Liniņa
with Kristīne Zadovska, Andris Keišs
World premiere / animation
Datsun
New Zealand
by Mark Albiston
with Mickey Reddish, Billy R. McCarthy, Tate Harrow, Ashley Harnett
International premiere
Gong ji (Rooster)
Myanmar
by Myo Aung
with Hung Hsia Hsu, Lin-Chi Lee
International premiere
Louis I., König der Schafe (Louis I., King of the Sheep)
Germany / USA
by Markus Wulf
with Mark Waschke
World premiere / animation
Luce and the Rock
Belgium / France / Netherlands
by Britt Raes
with Fien Raes, Karolien Raes, Caspar Raes
World premiere / animation
La reine des renards (The Queen of the Foxes)
Switzerland
by Marina Rosset
with Marina Rosset, Mélia Roger
World premiere / animation
To Vancouver
Greece
by Artemis Anastasiadou
with Margianna Karvouniari, Vassilis Koutsogiannis
International premiere
Le variabili dipendenti (The Dependent Variables)
Italy
by Lorenzo Tardella
with Simone Evangelista, Mattia Rega
World premiere
Wheels on the Bus
Nepal
by Surya Shahi
with Man Bahadur Tamata, Hari Budha, Chandra Rawal
World premiere
Zuza v zahradách (Suzie in the Garden)
Czech Republic / Slovakia
by Lucie Sunková
with Hannah McDonnell, Zuzana Kronerová, Michal Domonkoš, Soňa Spišiaková
World premiere / animation
Generation 14plus Shorts
Aos dezasseis (At Sixteen)
Portugal
by Carlos Lobo
with Ana Ribeiro
World premiere
Born in Damascus
United Kingdom by Laura Wadha
International Premiere / documentary form
La fièvre (Fever)
Switzerland
by Matias Carlier
with David Evora, Marie Pons, Vincent Aubert
International premiere
Funkele
Netherlands
by Nicole Jachmann
with Claire Porro, Julia Olsthoorn, Jesse Meisters, Jonas Coppus
International premiere
Lay Me by the Shore
Canada
by David Findlay
with Isla Pouliot, Kayla Smith
World premiere
Memoir of a Veering Storm
Greece
by Sofia Georgovassili
with Daphne Peel, Konstantinos Sideris, Stefania Sotiropoulou, Maria Kallimani
World premiere
Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics
Canada
by Terril Calder
with Lake Delisle, Gail Maurice, Kent McQuaid, Terril Calder
International Premiere / animation
Tinashé
Australia
by Tig Terera
with Negassa Sarka, Raji Olana, Trinna Talasaia
International Premiere
West by God
USA
by Scott Lazer
with Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, Michael Washington
World premiere
Berlinale Co-Production Market 2022:
– Mehal Sefari (director: Abraham Gezahagne), Abricom Multimedia, Ethiopia & Gobez Media, Canada/Ethiopia
– Las Corrientes (director: Milagros Mumenthaler), Alina Film, Switzerland & Ruda Cine, Argentina
– The Paris Project (director: Arno Salters), Beluga Tree, Belgium
– Jimpa (director: Sophie Hyde), Closer Productions, Australia
– Mother (director: Teona Strugar Mitevska), Entre chien et Loup, Belgium
– Ortalan (director: Nariman Aliev), ForeFilms, Ukraine
– The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands (director: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén), Hobab, Sweden & Resolve Media, USA
– The Wind Also Sings (director: Hadi Ghandour), Incognito Films & Virginie Films, France
– Bonefever (director: Bence Fliegauf), Inforg-M&M Film & Fraktál Film, Hungary
– 20,000 Species of Bees (director: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren), Inicia Films & Gariza Films, Spain
– The Difficult Bride (director: Rubaiyat Hossain), Khona Talkies, Bangladesh
– Truly Madly Deeply (director: Carlo Sironi), Kino Produzioni, Italy
– Yellow Letters (director: İlker Catak), Liman Film, Turkey & if… Productions, Germany
– Slow (director: Marija Kavtaradze), M-Films, Lithuania
– Texas Soul Sister (director: Pascale Lamche), Maneki Films & Haut Et Court Doc, France
– Kafka (director: Agnieszka Holland), Marlene Film Production, Czech Republic & Film and Music Entertainment, United Kingdom / Ireland
– In the Shadow of the Horns (director: Ognjen Glavonić), Non-Aligned Films, Serbia
– Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day (director: Tina Gharavi), Piccadilly Pictures & Asterisk Films, United Kingdom
– The Spring (director: Ivan Ostrochovský), Punkchart Films, Slovakia
“Berlinale Directors” Projects:
– My Favourite Cake (directors: Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha), Caractères Productions, France & Honare Khiyal, Iran
– Heia, Heia, Safari! (director: Radu Jude), jip Film & Verleih, Germany & Micro Film, Romania
– Eunuch (director: Udita Bhargava), Schiwago Film, Germany
– No Beast So Fierce (director: Burhan Qurbani), Sommerhaus Filmproduktion, Germany
“Rotterdam-Berlinale Express”:
– Love on Trial (director: Koji Fukada), Knockonwood, Japan & Survivance, France
“Talent Project Market” – Projects and Selected Producer-Talents
– Breed (director: Kate Dolan), Blinder Films (producer: Evan Horan), Ireland
– The Trials of Alien Life (director: Ian Lagarde), Colonelle Films (producer: Sarah Mannering), Canada
– Girls Will Be Girls (director: Shuchi Talati), Crawling Angel Films (producer: Pooja Chauhan), India
– Available Now (director: Assaf Machnes), KM Productions (producer: Kobi Mizrahi), Israel
– Sadrack (director: Narcisse Wandji), Les Films d’Ebène (producer: Evodie N. Ngueyeli), Cameroon
– Lucky Strikes(director: Vivienne Vaughn), MHK Productions (producer: Maya Korn), USA
– Don’t Cry, Butterfly (director: Duong Dieu Linh), Momo Film Co (producer: Tan Si En), Singapore & Vietnam
– Hana Korea (director: Frederik Sølberg), Seesaw Pictures (producer: Heejung Oh), South Korea & Denmark
– Cachalote (director: Angelo Defanti), Sobretudo Produção (producer: Bárbara Defanti), Brazil
– Kevlar Soul (director: Maria Eriksson-Hecht), Zentropa Sweden (producer: Ronny Fritsche), Sweden