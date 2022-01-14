Berlin Film Festival Unveils Series, Generation & Co-Pro Market Line-Ups – The Hamden Journal

The program announcements continue for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, with the Series and Generation strands both unveiling today, as well as the line-up for the Co-Production Market. Scroll down for the lists of titles.

The Berlinale Series selection, which is increasingly becoming a more high-profile part of the festival, again boasts several buzzy titles.

Premiering in Berlin will be Amazon Prime Video’s Argentinian series Yosi, The Regretful Spy, the Swedish show Lust from HBO Max, Sky’s UK series The Rising, and Lone Scherfig Danish show The Shift, which comes from local broadcaster TV2.

The Generation strand, which features youth-focused cinema, includes 14 features this year. The selection marks the last of long-time Generation head Maryanne Redpath.

Elsewhere, the European Film Market has confirmed titles for its Co-Production Market, which like the rest of the industry activity will take place virtually this year.

Berlinale Series 2022:

Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy)

Argentina

Creator: Daniel Burman

Showrunner: Daniel Burman

Directors: Daniel Burman, Sebastián Borensztein

with Natalia Oreiro, Gustavo Bassani, Mercedes Morán, Alejandro Awada, Carla Quevedo, Minerva Casero

Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

3/8 episodes

World premiere

Lust

Sweden

Creator: Frans Milisic Wiklund, Co-Creators: Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist

Director: Ella Lemhagen

with Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius, Elin Klinga

Broadcaster: HBO Max

4/8 episodes

World premiere

Podezření (Suspicion)

Czech Republic, France

Showrunner: Štěpán Hulík

Director: Michal Blaško

with Klára Melíšková, Denisa Barešová, Miroslav Hanuš, Ivan Trojan, Milena Steinmasslová

Broadcasters: Czech Television, ARTE

2/4 episodes

International premiere

The Rising

United Kingdom

Creators: Pete McTighe, Charlotte Wolf

Directors: Ed Lilly, Thora Hilmarsdottir, Paul Walker, Carl Tibbetts

with Clara Rugaard, Matthew McNulty, Emily Taaffe, Nicholas Gleaves, Solly McCleod, Nenda Neururer

Broadcaster: Sky

2/8 episodes

World premiere

The Shift

Denmark

Creator: Lone Scherfig

Showrunner: Lone Scherfig

Directors: Søren Balle, Ole Christian Madsen, Lone Scherfig

with Sofie Gråbøl, Pål Sverre Hagen, Marijana Jankovic, Sara Hjort Ditlevsen, Afshin Firouzi, Mattias Nordkvist

Broadcaster: TV2

2/8 episodes

World premiere

Svörtu sandar (Black Sands)

Iceland

Creators: Aldís Amah Hamilton, Ragnar Jónsson, Baldvin Z, Andri Óttarsson

Director: Baldvin Z

with Aldís Amah Hamilton, Þór Tulinius, Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, Ævar Þór Benediktsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir, Aron Már Ólafsson

Broadcaster: Channel 2 Iceland

2/8 episodes

International premiere

Le temps des framboises (Last Summers of the Raspberries)

Canada

Creators: Philippe Falardeau, Florence Longpré

Director: Philippe Falardeau

with Sandrine Bisson, Edison Ruiz, Micheline Lanctôt, Paul Doucet, Elijah Patrice Baudelot

Broadcaster: Club illico

2/10 episodes

World premiere

Generations

Feature-length Films

Generation Kplus

Bimileui eondeok (The Hill of Secrets)

South Korea

by Lee Ji-eun

with Moon Seung-a, Jang Sun, Lim Sun-woo

World premiere / debut film

The 12-year-old Myung-eun can’t really comprehend the word “family”. She wishes to keep it a secret because she is so different from what she would like to be. When it comes to writing, on the other hand, she does not allow herself to be restricted by reality. An almost Dostoevsky-like story told in the complexity of human emotions about how to find a place in the world.

Juunt Pastaza entsari (Waters of Pastaza)

Portugal

by Inês T. Alves

World premiere / documentary form / debut film

A group of Indigenous Achuar children that moves self-determined through the endless green. Along the course of the Pastaza river, on the border between Ecuador and Peru, they catch fish, hunt and cook, play with lianas and watch videos on their smartphones. Director Inês T. Alves respectfully follows the everyday life of this young collective living in deep connection with one another and with the environment.

Moja Vesna

Australia / Slovenia

by Sara Kern

with Loti Kovačič, Mackenzie Mazur, Gregor Bakovič, Claudia Karvan

World premiere / debut film

While the older sister throws out her feelings in poetry slams, the 10-year-old Moja attempts in her own way to hold things together and repair the hole that her mother’s death has torn in her family. Sara Kern tells of a childlike process of grief and closure which does not shut its eyes to the cracks in the world, but also admires the light that shimmers through them.

My Small Land

Japan

by Emma Kawawada

with Lina Arashi, Daiken Okudaira

World premiere / debut film

Sarya lives between three worlds: Having fled from Turkey to Japan, her small family tries to maintain their Kurdish traditions. On the other hand, Sarya, who arrived when she was five, feels at home in Japan. But then, the family loses its refugee-status. Life becomes unpredictable and their days in Japan seem numbered. A haunting story about the balancing act of finding your place in the world.

El reino de dios (The Realm of God)

Mexico

by Claudia Sainte-Luce

with Diego Armando Lara Lagunes, Lizbeth Gabriela Nolasco Hernández, Margarita Guevara González

World premiere

Neimar, who is currently preparing for his first communion, asks his grandmother how you can feel God. Claudia Sainte-Luce’s film does not yield simple answers. Instead, it follows with a shrewd and bright view the world perception of a child in which – between the thundering of the ten commandments and horse racing – the profane and the transcendent are rearranged.

Rooz-e sib (The Apple Day)

Iran

by Mahmoud Ghaffari

with Mahdi Pourmoosa, Arian Rastkar, Zhila Shahi, Khodadad Bakhshizade

World premiere

When the truck is stolen from his father and with him his livelihood as a mobile apple seller, his son Saeed cannot meet the demand of supplying a basket of apples to school. A razor-sharp look at the age-old city versus countryside discrepancy the film follows Saeed through the alleys and streets of a Tehran suburb in search of a solution.

Shabu

Netherlands

by Shamira Raphaëla

International Premiere / documentary form / debut film

Shabu has done it again. The 14-year-old has wrecked his beloved grandmother’s car. Instead of enjoying summer vacation fun and street music, the charming slacker needs to raise money for repairs. A cheerful portrait of a Caribbean-Dutch teenager in Rotterdam between responsibility and bling-bling, between neighbourhood support and culture clash.

Terykony (Boney Piles)

Ukraine

by Taras Tomenko

World premiere / documentary form

Terykony accompanies Nastia and her friends as they roam around in their war-torn country. The places where they play, hang out, or listen to music are wounded landscapes. Director, Taras Tomenko (The Shooting Gallery, Panorama 2001) tells of growing up in present-day eastern Ukraine, utilising densely crafted images and tableaus and with a truly lyrical eye for the depiction of an unbroken childlike resilience when faced by the hardships of war.

Generation 14plus

Alis

Colombia / Chile / Romania

by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck

World premiere / documentary form

Ten young women reside in a home for girls from the streets of Bogotá. They talk about their roommate, Alis. Alis is the sum of their experiences, their longings, their struggles. Alis is a collective invention and at the same time a protected space that makes it possible to express painful truths in this sensitively reflected documentary.

Bubble

Japan

by Tetsurō Araki

with Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka

World premiere / animation

For Hibiki, the world has been turned upside down. Bubbles that override gravity, competitions for scarce resources, a momentous encounter with a mysterious girl. In his modern anime fairy tale, director Tetsurō Araki creates a dazzling universe, which becomes a playground for fundamental questions about becoming and decaying, with creative ingenuity.

Kalle Kosmonaut

Germany

by Günther Kurth, Tine Kugler

World premiere / documentary form

The long-term documentary about Kalle, a boy from the prefabricated housing projects along the Allee of the Cosmonauts, paints a different picture of Berlin: “Poor” is not “sexy” here, it means: bad opportunities. The directing duo respectfully accompanies Kalle and leaves the charismatic boy to speak, supplementing scenes with animated sequences where background knowledge is meaningful.

Skhema (Scheme)

Kazakhstan

by Farkhat Sharipov

with Victoriya Romanova, Tair Svintsov

World premiere

The focus is on Masha, a teenager who, through a friend, gets caught in an opaque web of dependency and exploitation. In complex images that capture Masha’s lack of anchors and connections, as well as her search for support, the film creates the multi-layered portrait of coming of age in new-rich Almaty, precise, vivid, dramatic and of universal relevance.

Stay Awake

USA

by Jamie Sisley

with Wyatt Oleff, Fin Argus, Chrissy Metz

World premiere / debut film

Night after night, the brothers Ethan and Derek take their opium-addicted mother to the emergency room. When Ethan receives an acceptance from the university, the chance arises to break out of the complicated co-dependent relationship. In his feature film debut, a further development of his short film of the same name (Generation 2015), Jamie Sisley vividly explores the heart-wrenching effects the opioid crisis in the USA has on individuals.

Strana Sascha (The Land of Sasha)

Russian Federation

by Julia Trofimova

with Mark Eidelstein, Maria Matsel, Evgenia Gromova, Dmitry Endaltsev

World premiere

Sasha doesn’t have a father, but an earring – reason enough for his teenage mother to worry. When he is supposed to paint the waiting room of a psychiatric hospital, he meets his future love there: Zhenya. Deep voice, creative like he is, many problems. Carried by the light of summer in Kaliningrad, two idiosyncratic characters explore their feelings, talents and fears together.

Short Films

Generation Kplus

Die allerlangweiligste Oma auf der ganzen Welt (The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World)

Germany

by Damaris Zielke

with Charlotte Boon, Luise Lunow

World premiere / animation

Greta is bored with her grandmother, because anything that is fun is not allowed there – and because everything that is boring is among granny’s hobbies: hoarding souvenirs and looking at photos of the deceased. When granny sleeps, Greta plays her funeral. Lovingly stop-trick animated, and told through the hot-headed Greta’s perspective, the film initiates a sensitive conversation about death and memory.

Alma y Paz (Alma and Paz)

Mexico / USA

by Cris Gris

with Elisa Garza T. Gonzales, Cris Gris, Maria Isabel Garcia Mora

International Premiere

After the death of their mother, sisters Alma and Paz have to consider parting with their childhood home. For Paz, who arrives back from the city to make arrangements for selling the property, it seems clearer. For the younger Alma, the plantation in the Mexican countryside is full of memories. A story told in warm pictures about parting, origins and growing up.

Čuči čuči (Hush Hush Little Bear)

Latvia

by Māra Liniņa

with Kristīne Zadovska, Andris Keišs

World premiere / animation

Counting sheep with a difference: A little bedtime story in which a bear family plays the main role – while the sheep who knit clouds play the supporting role. In a world made entirely of wool, two smart-alec, rebellious bear cubs tustle between comforting tiredness and parental care in a film artfully staged with engaging fantasy and love.

Datsun

New Zealand

by Mark Albiston

with Mickey Reddish, Billy R. McCarthy, Tate Harrow, Ashley Harnett

International premiere

One last tour with his late father’s Datsun – the car is due to be sold tomorrow. With a friend and little brother in the back seat, 14-year-old Matt goes to a party. The sudden appearance of the police, however, acts like an incendiary device to his charged mood. Mark Albiston, already a guest at Generation several times, is once again a master of youthful escalation.

Gong ji (Rooster)

Myanmar

by Myo Aung

with Hung Hsia Hsu, Lin-Chi Lee

International premiere

A very young girl from Myanmar is supposed to marry a man from China whom she has never seen before, and to follow him to a country she has never set foot in. However, the man who is supposed to bring her and her family a better life is prevented from arriving, and a rooster is supposed to replace him at the ceremony. Gong ji gently and mysteriously tells of a serious topic in suspiciously beautiful Images.

Louis I., König der Schafe (Louis I., King of the Sheep)

Germany / USA

by Markus Wulf

with Mark Waschke

World premiere / animation

When a crown rolled in front of his hooves, Louis, a sheep among other sheep, grabs it, puts it on and becomes king. From then on, he plays through everything that kings do to banish boredom and to demonstrate power. With a lot of humour, historical borrowings and a profound sense, the detailed stop-motion animation drives abuse of power to extremes in order to expose it.

Luce and the Rock

Belgium / France / Netherlands

by Britt Raes

with Fien Raes, Karolien Raes, Caspar Raes

World premiere / animation

Colourfully composed, geometric images tell the magical story of Luce, the only child in a small village, and of the friendship with a boulder. One day, it rolls off the mountain into the middle of the village’s community square. While the adults are at a loss, Luce discovers the child in a rock. Cinematic art off the beaten track, challenging and smart.

La reine des renards (The Queen of the Foxes)

Switzerland

by Marina Rosset

with Marina Rosset, Mélia Roger

World premiere / animation

The queen of the foxes is the saddest of them all. In order to make her happy, her worried gang swarms out at night to lay at her feet the secretly written, but ultimately unsent love letters retrieved from the city’s rubbish. With its beautifully painted and animated images, La Reine des Renards is an ode to love.

To Vancouver

Greece

by Artemis Anastasiadou

with Margianna Karvouniari, Vassilis Koutsogiannis

International premiere

Tomorrow, Vicky’s big brother will go away and leave the Greek village. Here at home, in the abandoned industrial landscape by the sea, there is no work. But Vicky definitely doesn’t want to let Yorgos go. In order to avoid the unstoppable, she practices an old spell that people tell about the forest and an abandoned mine.

Le variabili dipendenti (The Dependent Variables)

Italy

by Lorenzo Tardella

with Simone Evangelista, Mattia Rega

World premiere

In a dark, velvety theatre there is a first kiss between Pietro and Tommaso. When the lights come back on, however, the two students have different expectations of what might follow. The chaos of awakening desire in its complexity and sensuality is told and made almost physically tangible through looks and gestures, approach and retreat, hope and fear.

Wheels on the Bus

Nepal

by Surya Shahi

with Man Bahadur Tamata, Hari Budha, Chandra Rawal

World premiere

At school, they preach that all evil will return in the next life. But nobody looks when Bhyal’s classmates blackmail him to make wheels for their toy bus. Bhyal, who lives with his mother on the outskirts of the village and works as an iron smith at night is an ‘Untouchable’. A cinematic examination of the caste system in a small mountain village in Nepal.

Zuza v zahradách (Suzie in the Garden)

Czech Republic / Slovakia

by Lucie Sunková

with Hannah McDonnell, Zuzana Kronerová, Michal Domonkoš, Soňa Spišiaková

World premiere / animation

With the allotment garden in which her parents have a small house, Zuza enjoys a wonder world of her own. She is curious about the secrets of the other gardens. A black dog and a blue key eventually lead her to a hidden, overgrown garden. A magical world that only child’s eyes can see unfolds by virtue of strong oil painting on glass.

Generation 14plus

Aos dezasseis (At Sixteen)

Portugal

by Carlos Lobo

with Ana Ribeiro

World premiere

What do you do with the desire that is just awakening? At dance performances, in concerts, during sports, while skating, eyes are searching and bodies are exposed. Each space possesses its own choreography, its own music. Almost without words desire and rejection, hope and disappointment become tangible.

Born in Damascus

United Kingdom by Laura Wadha

International Premiere / documentary form

In her documentary, the Scottish-Syrian director tries to reconcile the two worlds in her head: her fond memories of visiting relatives in Damascus and what has happened in Syria since then. She confronts her cousin, who fled from there, with her recordings from then – and thus calls back memories that were buried under trauma.

La fièvre (Fever)

Switzerland

by Matias Carlier

with David Evora, Marie Pons, Vincent Aubert

International premiere

Aleister and Joana spend their days together in the skate park. Tomorrow, Joana will go away. Tonight, they want to have fun together again. But all day long Aleister has been seeing visions of an old man walking the streets with a bow and arrow. A flowing film, told in large pictures, which explores the realm between friendship and love.

Funkele

Netherlands

by Nicole Jachmann

with Claire Porro, Julia Olsthoorn, Jesse Meisters, Jonas Coppus

International premiere

Merel and Robin are best friends. They wander around, have fun, talking about everything, including sex. When boys join them, the balance of their friendship shifts. Merel attracts the boys and Robin sees them as competition. Through secret glances, groping gestures and carefully observed moments, Funkele tells of the awakening of desire and of female solidarity.

Lay Me by the Shore

Canada

by David Findlay

with Isla Pouliot, Kayla Smith

World premiere

The last exams at school, everyone is in a celebratory mood. The transgender teenager Noah is one of them – but he’s often thrown out of this happy mood and overtaken by tormenting memories. In dazzling snapshots cut against each other, the trauma of the death of a friend is vividly experienced.

Memoir of a Veering Storm

Greece

by Sofia Georgovassili

with Daphne Peel, Konstantinos Sideris, Stefania Sotiropoulou, Maria Kallimani

World premiere

Anna secretly sneaks out of school with her boyfriend to carry out her decision for an abortion. Bluntly factual and yet with tender sympathy, the camera accompanies Anna’s path, approaches and contrasts with images of a nature in which some things seem simpler and some things unfathomable.

Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics

Canada

by Terril Calder

with Lake Delisle, Gail Maurice, Kent McQuaid, Terril Calder

International Premiere / animation

Torn between two cultures: The one voice in the Métis girl’s head is Jesus, who implants self-doubt in her with the seven deadly sins. The other voice is the legendary Anishinabek figure Nokomis, who teaches the girl to accept herself for who she is. In a dark, beautiful stop-motion animation, the film casts light on colonial trauma.

Tinashé

Australia

by Tig Terera

with Negassa Sarka, Raji Olana, Trinna Talasaia

International Premiere

Thrown out of his home by his own mother, the smart title hero moves in with his best friend. With a captivating soundtrack and stylish images, Tinashé tells the universal story of the transition to adult life, the search for identity and escapades, first love and real friendship – and it is also a respectful portrait of a young Australian from an ancient culture.

West by God

USA

by Scott Lazer

with Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, Michael Washington

World premiere

Official Selection of Projects Berlinale Co-Production Market 2022

(in alphabetical order of production companies):

– Mehal Sefari (director: Abraham Gezahagne), Abricom Multimedia, Ethiopia & Gobez Media, Canada/Ethiopia

– Las Corrientes (director: Milagros Mumenthaler), Alina Film, Switzerland & Ruda Cine, Argentina

– The Paris Project (director: Arno Salters), Beluga Tree, Belgium

– Jimpa (director: Sophie Hyde), Closer Productions, Australia

– Mother (director: Teona Strugar Mitevska), Entre chien et Loup, Belgium

– Ortalan (director: Nariman Aliev), ForeFilms, Ukraine

– The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands (director: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén), Hobab, Sweden & Resolve Media, USA

– The Wind Also Sings (director: Hadi Ghandour), Incognito Films & Virginie Films, France

– Bonefever (director: Bence Fliegauf), Inforg-M&M Film & Fraktál Film, Hungary

– 20,000 Species of Bees (director: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren), Inicia Films & Gariza Films, Spain

– The Difficult Bride (director: Rubaiyat Hossain), Khona Talkies, Bangladesh

– Truly Madly Deeply (director: Carlo Sironi), Kino Produzioni, Italy

– Yellow Letters (director: İlker Catak), Liman Film, Turkey & if… Productions, Germany

– Slow (director: Marija Kavtaradze), M-Films, Lithuania

– Texas Soul Sister (director: Pascale Lamche), Maneki Films & Haut Et Court Doc, France

– Kafka (director: Agnieszka Holland), Marlene Film Production, Czech Republic & Film and Music Entertainment, United Kingdom / Ireland

– In the Shadow of the Horns (director: Ognjen Glavonić), Non-Aligned Films, Serbia

– Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day (director: Tina Gharavi), Piccadilly Pictures & Asterisk Films, United Kingdom

– The Spring (director: Ivan Ostrochovský), Punkchart Films, Slovakia

“Berlinale Directors” Projects:

– My Favourite Cake (directors: Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha), Caractères Productions, France & Honare Khiyal, Iran

– Heia, Heia, Safari! (director: Radu Jude), jip Film & Verleih, Germany & Micro Film, Romania

– Eunuch (director: Udita Bhargava), Schiwago Film, Germany

– No Beast So Fierce (director: Burhan Qurbani), Sommerhaus Filmproduktion, Germany

“Rotterdam-Berlinale Express”:

– Love on Trial (director: Koji Fukada), Knockonwood, Japan & Survivance, France

“Talent Project Market” – Projects and Selected Producer-Talents

(in alphabetical order of production companies):

– Breed (director: Kate Dolan), Blinder Films (producer: Evan Horan), Ireland

– The Trials of Alien Life (director: Ian Lagarde), Colonelle Films (producer: Sarah Mannering), Canada

– Girls Will Be Girls (director: Shuchi Talati), Crawling Angel Films (producer: Pooja Chauhan), India

– Available Now (director: Assaf Machnes), KM Productions (producer: Kobi Mizrahi), Israel

– Sadrack (director: Narcisse Wandji), Les Films d’Ebène (producer: Evodie N. Ngueyeli), Cameroon

– Lucky Strikes (director: Vivienne Vaughn), MHK Productions (producer: Maya Korn), USA

– Don’t Cry, Butterfly (director: Duong Dieu Linh), Momo Film Co (producer: Tan Si En), Singapore & Vietnam

– Hana Korea (director: Frederik Sølberg), Seesaw Pictures (producer: Heejung Oh), South Korea & Denmark

– Cachalote (director: Angelo Defanti), Sobretudo Produção (producer: Bárbara Defanti), Brazil

– Kevlar Soul (director: Maria Eriksson-Hecht), Zentropa Sweden (producer: Ronny Fritsche), Sweden