Berlin Film Festival Unveils Competition Line-Up: Follow Live – The Hamden Journal

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is revealing its Competition line-up this morning from 11am CET, refresh this page for updates.

Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian are hosting a presentation that will also confirm line-ups for the Encounters and Berlinale Special programs, plus further info on the event itself this year, which runs February 10-20.

As previously reported, the fest has tweaked its format for 2022 due to ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty. The European Film Market has moved online, while the festival is continuing with an in-person event, albeit in a condensed format, with every premiere screening taking place in the first six days of the event, and the award ceremony being hosted on February 16.

Further tweaks include cinema capacity being limited to 50%, masks and Covid passes being mandatory, and no festival parties being sanctioned. Read more about the changes here.

To see previous Berlin 2022 announcement, click through to our Berlin page here. As previously announced, the fest opens this year with François Ozon’s Peter Von Kant.

Berlin Competition Line-Up 2022: