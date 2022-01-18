Berlin Film Festival Finalizes Panorama Line-Up; Unveils Series Market & Co-Pro Series Selections – The Hamden Journal

The program announcements continue for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this week, with the full Panorama line-up now confirmed.

Adding to the initial titles unveiled back in April are films including Alain Guiraudie’s Nobody’s Hero, which opens the strand this year.

Also confirmed today were the titles that will participate in the Berlinale Series Market and Co-Pro Series event this year.

Taking part in Berlinale Series Market Selects will be The Fear Index, the upcoming show from Left Bank Pictures that is set to star Josh Hartnett, as well as projects from Keshet, Viaplay and Globo. See the full lists below.

Tomorrow, Berlin chiefs Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek will unveil the 2022 Competition line-up at an event that kicks off at 11AM CET.

Panorama Additions:

Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)

Germany

by Cem Kaya

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Baqyt (Happiness)

Kazakhstan

by Askar Uzabayev

with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha

World premiere

Berdreymi (Beautiful Beings)

Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic

by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson

World premiere

Bettina

Germany

by Lutz Pehnert

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Cinco lobitos (Lullaby)

Spain

by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante

World premiere / debut film

Concerned Citizen

Israel

by Idan Haguel

with Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov

World premiere

Una femmina (Una Femmina – The Code of Silence)

Italy

by Francesco Costabile

with Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro

World premiere

Fogaréu

Brazil / France

by Flávia Neves

with Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa

World premiere / debut film

Grand Jeté

Germany

by Isabelle Stever

with Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft

World premiere

Heroji radničke klase (Working Class Heroes)

Serbia

by Miloš Pušić

with Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović

World premiere

Kdyby radši hořelo (Somewhere Over the Chemtrails)

Czech Republic

by Adam Koloman Rybanský

with Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková

World premiere / debut film

No Simple Way Home

Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa

by Akuol de Mabior

World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente

No U-Turn

Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany

by Ike Nnaebue

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

El norte sobre el vacío (Northern Skies Over Empty Space)

Mexico

by Alejandra Márquez Abella

with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo

World premiere

Produkty 24 (Convenience Store)

Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey

by Michael Borodin

with Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva

World premiere / debut film

Viens je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero)

France

by Alain Guiraudie

with Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier

World premiere

Berlinale Series Market Selects 2022

Crna svadba (Black Wedding)

Serbia

Creators: Nemanja Ćipranić, Strahinja Madžarević

Showrunner: Ivana Miković

Director: Nemanja Ćipranić

with Uliks Fehmiu, Jelena Djokić, Nikola Kojo

Production Company: Firefly Productions

Broadcaster: Superstar TV, Radio Television of Serbia

World Sales: Firefly International

1/10 episodes

The Fear Index

England

Writers: Paul Andrew Williams, Caroline Bartleet

Director: David Caffrey

with Josh Hartnett, Arsher Ali, Leila Farzad

Production Companies: Left Bank Pictures in cooperation with Sky Studios

Broadcaster: Sky

World Sales: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

2/4 episodes

Filhas De Eva (A Woman’s Fate)

Brazil

Creators: Adriana Falcão, Jô Abdu, Martha Mendonça, Nelito Fernandes

Director: Leonardo Nogueira

with Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli, Vanessa Giácomo

Production Company: Globo

Broadcaster: Globoplay

World Sales: Globo

2/12 episodes

Harmonica

Sweden

Creators: Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson

Director: Josephine Bornebusch

with Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson, Eric Ericson

Production Company: Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden

Broadcaster: Viaplay

World Sales: Nordic Entertainment Group

2/5 episodes

Identifikatsiya (Identification)

Russia

Creators: Vladlena Sandu, Nikita Ikonnikov

Showrunners: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov

Director: Vladlena Sandu

with Lena Tronina, Polina Kutepova, Roman Vasilev

Production Company: 1-2-3 Production

Broadcaster: Premier

World Sales: 1-2-3 Production

2/8 episodes

Kfulim S3 (False Flag S3)

Israel

Creators: Maria Feldman, Leora Kamenetzky, Amit Cohen

Director: Oded Raz

with Miki Leon, Tali Sharon, Lena Fraifeld

Production Company: Spiro Films

Broadcaster: Keshet 12

World Sales: Keshet International

2/8 episodes

Oh Hell

Germany

Creator: Johannes Boss

Showrunner: Simon Ostermann

Director: Simon Ostermann, Lisa Miller

with Mala Emde, Edin Hasanović, Salka Weber

Production Company: Good Friends Filmproduktions GmbH

Broadcaster: Magenta TV, Warner TV Comedy

World Sales: Warner TV International

3/8 episodes

Recipes for Love and Murder

South Africa

Creators: Karen Jeynes, based on a novel by Sally Andrew

Showrunner: Thierry Cassuto

Directors: Christiaan Olwagen, Karen Jeynes

with Maria Doyle Kennedy, Tony Kgoroge, Kylie Fisher

Production Company: Both Worlds Pictures

Broadcaster: MNET, Acorn TV

World Sales: Global Screen

2/10 episodes

Storm Lara

Belgium

Creator: Daan Gielis

Director: Kadir Ferati Balci

with Ella Leyers, Wouter Hendrickx, Anemone Valcke

Production Company: A Private View

Broadcaster: Streamz

World Sales: Keshet International

4/4 episodes

Šutnja (The Silence)

Croatia, Ukraine

Creators: Marjan Alcevski, Miodrag Sila, Nebojsa Taraba, Dalibor Matanić

Showrunners: Miodrag Sila, Nebojsa Taraba

Director: Dalibor Matanić

with Kseniya Mishina, Goran Bogdan, Darko Milas

Production Companies: Drugi plan and HRT in coproduction with Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE

Broadcaster: HRT, OLL.TV

World Sales: Beta Film

1/6 episodes

Trom

Denmark, Faroe Islands

Creator: Torfinnur Jákupsson

Showrunner: Torfinnur Jákupsson

Directors: Kasper Barfoed, Davið Óskar Ólafsson, Peter Ahlén (co-director)

with Ulrich Thomsen, Maria Rich, Olaf Johannessen

Production Companies: REinvent Studios, KYK Pictures

Broadcaster: Viaplay, DR

World Sales: REinvent International Sales

2/6 episodes

Vanda

Portugal

Creator: Patricia Müller

Writers: Patricia Müller, Carmen Jimenez

Director: Simão Cayatte

with Gabriela Barros, João Baptista, Joana de Verona

Production Companies: SPi, S.A.; Legendary Television; La Panda Productions

Broadcaster: OPTO SIC (Portugal)

World Sales: Legendary Television

2/8 episodes

ZERV (Divided We Stand)

Germany

Producers: Gabriela Sperl, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Miriam Klein (EP)

Writers: Jens Köster, Kim Zimmermann, Gabriela Sperl, Michael Klette

Director: Dustin Loose

with Nadja Uhl, Fabian Hinrichs, Max Hubacher

Production Companies: Gabriela Sperl Produktion for W&B Television in collaboration with Wilma Film for ARD, MDR and ARD Degeto for Das Erste

Broadcaster: ARD, MDR, Das Erste

World Sales: Beta Film

1/6 episodes

Projects Selected for “Co-Pro Series” 2022

The Promised Land (writers: Paula Eleod, Marcelo Chaparro & Emiliano Torres; director: Emiliano Torres), Gaman Cine, Argentina

Nowheresville (creators: Caroline B. Arnesen & Rebecca W. Kjellmann; director: Rebecca W. Kjellmann), Hummelfilm, Norway

Belcanto (creators: Mariano Di Nardo, Antonio Manca & Federico Fava; director: tba), Lucky Red, Italy

The Report (writer: Ben von Rönne; director: tba), Match Factory Productions, Germany

Winterland (writers: Pauline Wolff & Jörgen Hjerdt; director: tba), Nimbus Film, Denmark

This Is Not A Murder Mystery (original idea: Matthias Lebeer & Christophe Dirickx; writers: Christophe Dirickx & Paul Baeten; directors: Hans Herbots & Matthias Lebeer), Panenka, Belgium

The Attachment Theory (showrunner: Radovan Síbrt; creators: Miro Šifra & Lucie Vaňková; director: Olmo Omerzu), Pink, Czech Republic

You Are Obsolete (creator: Steve Cochrane; director: tbd), Sienna Films, Canada

Spin Control (writer: Kaisa Pylkkänen; director: Alli Haapasalo), Tuffi Films, Finland

Project in cooperation with Series Mania:

Picadero (writers: Almudena Monzú & Mauricio Leiva Cock; director: Isabel Coixet), Amor Y Lujo & Zeta Studios, Spain & Fidelio Films, Colombia